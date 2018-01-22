Satyapal Singh, who is Minister of State for Human Resource Development, on Saturday had called for changing Darwin's theory in school and college curriculum as there is no evidence that they evolved from apes since "our ancestors haven't mentioned anywhere that they ever saw an ape turning into a human being".

Actor-producer-director Prakash Raj on Monday took to Twitter to take a jibe at junior Union minister Satyapal Singh, who had claimed that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution of man, was scientifically incorrect. The National Award-winning actor, who is in news these days for his political comments, referred to Union Minister’s comment as ‘reverse’ Darwin theory. “Our ancestors have not seen ape evolving into a man” says minister. But dear sir,..can you deny that we are witnessing..the reverse….man evolving into ape by digging the past and trying to take us back into STONE AGE (sic),” Prakash Raj tweeted.

“ our ancestors have not seen ape evolving in to man” says minister. But dear sir,..can you deny that we are witnessing..the reverse….man evolving into ape by digging the past and trying to take us back into STONE AGE……#justasking — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) January 22, 2018

“Darwin’s theory (of evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum. Since the man is seen on Earth he has always been a man. Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, has said they saw an ape turning into a man,” Singh had told reporters in Aurangabad on Saturday. The minister faced a lot of criticism on his Twitter for his comments.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal wrote, “Minister dumps Darwin’s theory: ” ..ancestors ..” never ” saw an ape turning into a man .”But today we see men turning into apes !”

Amitabh Joshi, an evolutionary biologist at Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research in Bengaluru, read in the minister’s statement a “cavalier disregard” for the established scientific norms, and also termed it “illogical”. Indian scientists, working in the country or abroad, also wrote a letter titled “In support of evolution” addressing the minister, in which they said they were “pained” by his claim, which was an “insult to genuine research work”.

Check out these funny Twitter reactions:

waiting for these little fellows to turn into humans any time soon #Darwin pic.twitter.com/0uRhbXcnd7 — Ekta Batra (@ekta_batra) January 21, 2018

After scrapping #Darwin theory of #Evolution @dr_satyapal is floating #Satypal_Theory_Of_Evolution …. I m sure my ancestors were monkeys but not donkeys — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) January 20, 2018

Breaking – Apes join protest against Darwin’s Origin of Species. They deny any involvement in the existence of certain homosapiens. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) January 21, 2018

Guys. I just wanted to let you know Darwin was wrong. No one saw ape turn into man. No evidence. I mean such a huge event and not one selfie taken? That doesn't seem right. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 21, 2018

