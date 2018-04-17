After the groundbreaking release of Black Panther, Marvel is gearing up for the time Avengers: Infinity War breaks all records. The most anticipated movie of the year sees the entire Marvel universe come together in a movie for the first time. The superhero movie is set to fire up the box office on April 27 worldwide and with less than 10 days to go a fan event was organised in Singapore.

The world is counting down the final 10 days to Avengers: Infinity War’s release which will hit the screens on April 27 and in the lieu of that, Marvel held a fane event and press conference at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore on Sunday morning. The event was attended by Joe Russo (director), Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange) and Karen Gillan (Nebula). The fan following is vast and even after 14 films, it is growing every day. The trick, says actor Robert Downey Jr., is never to repeat something, even if it has proven to be successful in the past.

The 53-year-old, who plays the hugely popular superhero Iron Man in the franchise, told regional media at a press conference at Marina Bay Sands, “I read in some magazine that the No. 1 fan-voted moment was the airport fight in Captain America: Civil War (2016), because there are so many superheroes at once. But people don’t want a repeat of what’s worked well. The challenge this time was how do we expand something without repeating something that has been executed well before. It’s the anti-process if you will. Because usually, if something works, you just keep doing that.”

Assembling this morning at the press conference of #AvengersSG #InfinityWar, with #Ironman Robert Downey Jr, #DrStrange… Posted by Marina Bay Sands on Saturday, 14 April 2018

The film’s director, Joe Russo who was last in Singapore to promote Captain America: Civil War said: “All along, I have supported Team Iron Man, honestly. I was here (the last time) with Team Cap as a favour to Chris. But I absolutely love Singapore. The fans are the best in the world. We’re all very happy to be here.”

Russo also talked about the absence of Hawkeye from any footage of posters: “Logistically, this was the most complicated movie to put together in history. We shut down Hollywood for a year because we had every actor working in the business scheduled somewhere in the movie. We did not forget the twice-nominated Renner – and those are Oscars nominations, by the way. We have a really interesting story cooked up for Hawkeye, so I would say, patience is a virtue. We did not forget Hawkeye.”

