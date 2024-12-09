We Don’t Play These Types Of Games, Responds Jay-Z After Being Accused Of Raping A 13-Year-Old With Diddy

The lawsuit, now expanded to include Jay-Z, seeks unspecified damages under New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. Initially filed in October, the case was refiled on Sunday, December 8

American rapper Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has been named in a civil lawsuit that initially accused music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs of sexual assault. The lawsuit, filed by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee in the Southern District of New York, claims the assault occurred in 2000 when the alleged victim, identified as Jane Doe, was just 13 years old.

According to the lawsuit, the accuser was dropped off at the MTV Video Music Awards without a ticket and tried to gain entry by speaking to limousine drivers. One driver, allegedly working for Diddy, invited her to an afterparty. Upon arrival at a white house, she was reportedly asked to sign what she believed to be a nondisclosure agreement.

The accuser alleges the party was rife with drugs and attended by various celebrities. After being given a drink that caused disorientation, she claims she was assaulted by Diddy and Carter, while an unnamed female celebrity watched.

Jay-Z Responds To Rape Accusations

The lawsuit, now expanded to include Jay-Z, seeks unspecified damages under New York’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. Initially filed in October, the case was refiled on Sunday, December 8 to include Carter. Before the refiling, the accuser’s legal counsel reportedly sent Carter a letter requesting mediation, which the rapper has contested.

Jay-Z has strongly denied the allegations, describing them as “fraudulent.” In a statement shared via Variety, he claimed his attorney received what he interpreted as a blackmail attempt by Tony Buzbee to secure a settlement. Carter addressed the accusations, emphasizing his moral values and upbringing.

“You have made a terrible error in judgment thinking that all ‘celebrities’ are the same. I’m not from your moral world. I’m a young man who made it out of the project of Brooklyn,” Jay-Z reportedly wrote.

He added, “We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honor. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain. Only your network of conspiracy theorists, fake physics, will believe the idiotic claims you have levied against me that, if not for the seriousness surrounding harm to kids, would be laughable.”

Diddy’s Legal Troubles

Diddy is currently facing multiple charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering. Despite pleading not guilty, his bail appeals have been rejected, and he remains incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025, and he could face life imprisonment if convicted.

This lawsuit marks a significant escalation in the legal challenges facing both celebrities as they contest the accusations against them.

