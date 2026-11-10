‘We Imagined Him Watching Our Boys Grow Up’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Mourn Guard Who Died In Building Fire

Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya mourn the passing of the man they held in higher regard than just a person working for their apartment building. The couple bid goodbye to their beloved ‘Dhanpat Uncle,’ who died in a fire at their Mumbai housing society the day prior to Diwali.

On Tuesday, November 10, the duo took to Instagram and shared an emotional post remembering the 56-year-old, who blessed their twin baby boys whenever they came to visit. Although Divyanka, Vivek, and their family members escaped the fire unharmed, unfortunately, Dhanpat lost his life due to inhaling smoke. The actors reminisced about the time he blessed their babies in a video which the couple posted from the past.

Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Remember Guard Who Blessed Their Twins

In their Instagram post, Divyanka and Vivek described Dhanpat as someone who had become part of their everyday lives. They remembered the warmth with which he welcomed their sons when the family returned home after their birth.

“Some losses leave behind a silence that never quite goes away,” they wrote, recalling how one of the first people to welcome and bless their babies was their beloved Dhanpat Uncle.

The couple said they had pictured years of memories ahead, including their children playing with him and watching the boys grow up. They never imagined those moments would remain only dreams. They also said that when their sons are old enough, they will tell them about the kind man who welcomed them home with his blessings.

How Did Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya Escape The Building Fire?

The fire broke out at Runwal Tower in Andheri West on Saturday night, November 7, while the couple and their family were at home. Divyanka and Vivek revealed that they had plans to step out that evening, but their departure kept getting delayed. They were still inside the apartment when they noticed the danger and managed to evacuate with their twin boys, family members and staff.

The actors initially believed they had escaped with only a frightening experience and material damage. However, their relief turned into grief when they learnt that Dhanpat had died. They said they were staying at a friend’s home after evacuating and continued hoping that the news about him was not true.

What Happened At Runwal Tower In Andheri?

According to reports, the fire was reported at around 9.50 pm on Saturday at Flat 1702 on the 17th floor of Runwal Tower. The blaze claimed the life of 56-year-old Dhanpat Mahatu, who was found unconscious in the lift lobby. He was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital. He was subsequently shifted to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead at around 2 am on Sunday. Reports said he died due to smoke suffocation.

A Mumbai Fire Brigade officer said a diya lit during the Diwali puja inside the apartment was suspected to have triggered the fire. The flat’s owner and his wife had reportedly stepped out for dinner after the puja, while his elderly parents and domestic help were inside. Fire officials also said Dhanpat appeared to have tried using the lift as smoke spread through the building. The fire was eventually brought under control.

‘You Were Part Of Our Everyday Lives’: Couple’s Emotional Goodbye

Divyanka and Vivek said the incident had left a lasting emotional impact on them and other residents. Although electricity was gradually restored as Diwali arrived and the gas supply and lifts returned the following day after safety checks, the couple said normalcy did not feel the same.

“The fire dimmed the lights of our home that Diwali, but the loss of a precious life left a darkness in our hearts that no amount of light can undo,” they wrote.

Remembering Dhanpat as someone they trusted and valued, the actors said they would miss him deeply. Their tribute ended with a reminder of how easily people can take the presence of those around them for granted. For Divyanka and Vivek, Dhanpat was not simply the person who greeted residents at the building entrance. He was someone they had imagined being part of their children’s lives for years to come.

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