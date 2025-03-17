Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 17, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

The movie was filmed "during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport," according to Warner Bros.

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

Simone Ashley and Brad Pitt


The ‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley, who is set to star in Brad Pitt’s high-octane racing drama ‘F1’ described her experience of working in the movie as “amazing” and “adrenaline” filled as they shot the scenes alongside real Grand Prix races during the shoot, reported Deadline.

Helmed by the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director Joseph Kosinski, the film stars actors like Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Lewis Hamilton, Javier Bardem and Sarah Niles, along with Brad Pitt in the lead role.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking to ‘Who What Wear’ for a cover story, Simone Ashley, as quoted by Deadline, said the rush came from filming and touring alongside real Grand Prix races for limited minutes at a time. The Bridgerton star said that certain shots had only one take as they were being shot alongside the real races.

“You had to work as a team. Sometimes, we literally had one take for certain shots. Like, you’d see on the call sheet eight minutes to get this one thing because we were shooting alongside the races,” she said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Simone continued, “It was amazing, the adrenaline. It was kind of like theater. It felt so live … You hear the crowd and the fireworks and the cars. Everything’s just so fast-paced and noisy, and we’re all together as a little unit. It was just one of the craziest things I think I’ve ever been part of.”

The ‘Bridgerton’ star also expressed gratitude for being part of a Brad Pitt and Damson Idris movie.

She said, “Obviously, with the strikes and delays, we finally wrapped in Abu Dhabi in December. It’s been a long time, and you know, it’s Damson and Brad’s movie. I’m just so grateful that I can be part of it, and yeah, we’ve toured with the Grand Prix. We were filming at the real races” as quoted by Deadline.
According to the trailer, Pitt plays a former Formula One driver who returns to the grid with his colleague (Damson Idris) at APXGP, a fictitious team.

‘Snowfall’ star Idris, 33, plays race car driver Joshua Pearce of the fictional APXGP team, for whom Pitt’s Sonny Hayes comes out of retirement to mentor, as per People Magazine.

The pair eventually become teammates. The movie was filmed “during actual Grand Prix weekends as the team competes against the titans of the sport,” according to Warner Bros, the People reported.

Top Gun: Maverick filmmaker Kosinski directs and produces the film alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment, and Lewis Hamilton under his Dawn Apollo Films banner.

F1 is set to release in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025.

(With Inputs From ANI)

ALSO READ: How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being Announced As Host For 2026

Filed under

brad pitt bridgerton Simone Ashley

newsx

Explosions Heard, Vehicles Torched: Violence Erupts In Nagpur Amid Clashes Between Groups
newsx

Chuck Schumer Postpones Book Tour For ‘Security Reasons’
newsx

Fresh US Airstrikes Target Houthi Strongholds In Yemen Amid Rising Tensions
Simone Ashley and Brad Pi

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While...
Justin Bieber

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’...
PM Modi debuts on Truth S

Who Owns Truth Social? PM Modi Debuts On Trump’s Social Media Platform A Day After...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Explosions Heard, Vehicles Torched: Violence Erupts In Nagpur Amid Clashes Between Groups

Explosions Heard, Vehicles Torched: Violence Erupts In Nagpur Amid Clashes Between Groups

Chuck Schumer Postpones Book Tour For ‘Security Reasons’

Chuck Schumer Postpones Book Tour For ‘Security Reasons’

Fresh US Airstrikes Target Houthi Strongholds In Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

Fresh US Airstrikes Target Houthi Strongholds In Yemen Amid Rising Tensions

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’ Leaves Fans Worried

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’...

Who Owns Truth Social? PM Modi Debuts On Trump’s Social Media Platform A Day After POTUS Shared His Podcast

Who Owns Truth Social? PM Modi Debuts On Trump’s Social Media Platform A Day After...

Entertainment

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’ Leaves Fans Worried

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being Announced As Host For 2026

How Many Times Has Conan O’Brien Hosted The Oscars? AI Says ‘Never’ Despite Him Being

Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Changing The Plot After Prabhas’ Spirit Script Leak Reveals Key Details?

Is Sandeep Reddy Vanga Changing The Plot After Prabhas’ Spirit Script Leak Reveals Key Details?

When Rana Daggubati Made A Rare Public Comment On Dating Trisha Krishnan: Things Didn’t Work Out

When Rana Daggubati Made A Rare Public Comment On Dating Trisha Krishnan: Things Didn’t Work

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips