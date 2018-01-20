Actress Nimrat Kaur said we are very different from the West, culturally, but I think there is the dignity of labour in the West which we can definitely learn from them at an interaction with the media for her web series 'The Test Case that'. The web series traces the story of India's first woman combat officer, who struggles to carve out her own identity in a male-dominated world

Actress Nimrat Kaur, who has worked in foreign television series like Wayward Pines and Homeland, says that culturally we are very different from the West and dignity of labour is something we can learn from the incident. The actress told media persons at an interaction here on Friday for her web series The Test Case that: “We are very different from the West, culturally, but I think there is the dignity of labour in the West which we can definitely learn from them. Everybody is treated equally on a set.”

“Each member of the crew eats the same food, right from spot boys to actors involved in it. That is something I would love to see here in our work environment. As an actor, we are privileged, as makers take care of us really well, but people other than us work for really long hours and it really breaks my heart to see the kind of conditions people work under,” she added. Nimrat, 35, says that, as a female actor, to do so much work at this point in her career is something she never thought of. “I feel as a female actor, to be able to do so much work at this stage in my career is something I did not think of. For a female actor after you become a bankable star after you gain certain commercial momentum in your career then you a get certain responsibility of a film which you can shoulder which will assure you eyeballs,” she said.

“So, at this point in my career to work so extensively in the female-driven project is a biggest opportunity and blessing I could ask for,” added the Airlift actress. The Test Case traces the story of India’s first woman combat officer, who struggles to carve out her own identity in a male-dominated world. Talking about her preparations to play the role of a female army officer, Nimrat said she had to “change all my eating habits completely”.”I was never really an unfit person but I have also not been an athletic person, so I had to really change that in every possible way,” she said.The web series also stars Juhi Chawla, Atul Kulkarni, Rahul Dev, Manit Joura, Suhail Nayyar, Akshay Oberoi, Samir Soni and Anup Soni. Helmed by Vinay Waikul, “The Test Case” will be released on ALTBalaji on January 26.