‘We Remain Good Friends’: Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidala have decided to separate after being together for 13 years of marriage. This announcement was made by the couple through a joint press release wherein they stated that they have agreed to separate from each other “in mutual understanding and respect.” The press release made by the couple late at night on Monday, November 9th, further added to how the couple is planning to bring up their children together as well.

“Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority,” the statement read.

They also requested privacy from their well-wishers during this personal transition and thanked those who had supported them throughout their relationship.

“During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey,” they added.

Pawan Kalyan And Anna Konidala’s Marriage

In September 2013, Pawan Kalyan got married to Anna Lezhneva, now known as Anna Konidala. Anna belongs to Russia, and both Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva had met during the filming of Teen Maar, the Telugu movie released in 2011 where she was also seen.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala have two kids; a daughter called Polena Anjana Pawanova and a son named Mark Shankar Pawanovich. While Pawan Kalyan is well-known for his acting and politics in India, Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala chose to keep their personal lives out of media attention. In their statement, the reason behind their separation has not been revealed.

Pawan Kalyan’s Previous Marriages

It brings an end to the third marriage of Pawan Kalyan. Prior to tying the knot with Anna, he was married to Nandini in the year 1997. As per reports, they got separated in 1999, and the separation was finalized in 2008. He then got married to actor and director Renu Desai in 2009. The ex-couple have two kids – son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadhya. The divorce took place in 2012.

Pawan Kalyan’s Journey From Actor To Politician

Pawan Kalyan’s political life is well known apart from his cinematic journey. He formed Jana Sena Party in March 2014 and participated in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2019, but he failed to win any of the two constituencies he contested. But in 2024 elections, his luck turned around as his party contested in an alliance with Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party won all 21 seats it contested in the elections and Pawan Kalyan took oath as Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister on 14 June 2024.

It can be seen as a significant event in the life of this actor turned politician. For the time being, the couple has requested people to maintain their privacy and promised to make sure their children are happy.

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