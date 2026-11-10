LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘We Remain Good Friends’: Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage

‘We Remain Good Friends’: Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage

Actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidala have announced their separation after 13 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the couple said they would remain good friends and continue to prioritise their children's well-being.

Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala (Image: X)
Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 10:34 IST

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Konidala have decided to separate after being together for 13 years of marriage. This announcement was made by the couple through a joint press release wherein they stated that they have agreed to separate from each other “in mutual understanding and respect.” The press release made by the couple late at night on Monday, November 9th, further added to how the couple is planning to bring up their children together as well.

“Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority,” the statement read.

You Might Be Interested In

They also requested privacy from their well-wishers during this personal transition and thanked those who had supported them throughout their relationship.

“During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness, and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey,” they added. 

Pawan Kalyan And Anna Konidala’s Marriage

In September 2013, Pawan Kalyan got married to Anna Lezhneva, now known as Anna Konidala. Anna belongs to Russia, and both Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva had met during the filming of Teen Maar, the Telugu movie released in 2011 where she was also seen.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala have two kids; a daughter called Polena Anjana Pawanova and a son named Mark Shankar Pawanovich. While Pawan Kalyan is well-known for his acting and politics in India, Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala chose to keep their personal lives out of media attention. In their statement, the reason behind their separation has not been revealed.

Pawan Kalyan’s Previous Marriages

It brings an end to the third marriage of Pawan Kalyan. Prior to tying the knot with Anna, he was married to Nandini in the year 1997. As per reports, they got separated in 1999, and the separation was finalized in 2008. He then got married to actor and director Renu Desai in 2009. The ex-couple have two kids – son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadhya. The divorce took place in 2012.

Pawan Kalyan’s Journey From Actor To Politician

Pawan Kalyan’s political life is well known apart from his cinematic journey. He formed Jana Sena Party in March 2014 and participated in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in 2019, but he failed to win any of the two constituencies he contested. But in 2024 elections, his luck turned around as his party contested in an alliance with Telugu Desam Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The party won all 21 seats it contested in the elections and Pawan Kalyan took oath as Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister on 14 June 2024.

It can be seen as a significant event in the life of this actor turned politician. For the time being, the couple has requested people to maintain their privacy and promised to make sure their children are happy. 

ALSO READ: Ranabaali OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s Film

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘We Remain Good Friends’: Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage
Tags: Anna Konidalaentertainmenthome-hero-pos-1Jana Sena PartyPawan KalyanTelugu cinema

RELATED News

‘My Entire Balcony Was Burnt’: Lust Stories 3 Actor Gurfateh Pirzada Shares Pictures Of Mumbai Home After Diwali Fire

‘Phone Was Recording Me While I Changed’: Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev Actress Sonarika Bhadoria Recalls Shocking Set Incident — What Happened Next

BTS’ V Learns About Diwali From Indian Fans; His ‘Diwali Mubarak’ Wish And Reaction To Desi BTS Pictures Win Hearts

Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Head To Greece For Anirudh-Kavya Maran Wedding: Why The Guest List Is Making Headlines

‘Everyone Bursting Crackers Should Be Jailed’: Uorfi Javed Slams Firecracker Users As Delhi AQI Turns Severe After Diwali

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Mumbai Boy Dies After Firecracker Blasts Collapse Shop Roof, 16-Year-Old Boy Found With 100% Burn Injuries – Full Incident

‘We Remain Good Friends’: Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI LIVE Update: Rain Delays Start After Toss, India Opt To Bowl In Hamilton | Check Latest Update

Uncle And Nephews Kill Aunt And Her Son Over Land, Suffocate Them With Pillow, Crush Bodies Under E-Rickshaw To Fake Accident – Inside Details

‘It’s Ridiculous’: Former India Coach Blasts India’s Decision To Overlook Yashasvi Jaiswal In ODIs

Bhopal Man Hits Hips And Private Parts Of Women Walking On Road, Flees On Bike; Targeted 4-5 Women Daily, Police Use CCTV Footage To Catch Him

FREE Live Match IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check How To Watch India National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team LIVE On TV And Mobile

Ravi Shastri Makes Big Admission About India Head Coach Role, Says ‘You Always Have The Gun To Your Head’

Watch Video: Mother Monkey Clutches Her Baby Tightly As Firecrackers Explode Nearby, Another Monkey Huddles Beside Her In Fear – Heartbreaking Visuals Go Viral

Caught On CCTV: Lioness Enters Somnath Village With 2 Cubs On Diwali Night, Attacks Cow and Calf- What Happened Next?

‘We Remain Good Friends’: Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘We Remain Good Friends’: Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘We Remain Good Friends’: Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage
‘We Remain Good Friends’: Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage
‘We Remain Good Friends’: Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage
‘We Remain Good Friends’: Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage
‘We Remain Good Friends’: Pawan Kalyan And Wife Anna Konidala Announce Separation After 13 Years Of Marriage

QUICK LINKS