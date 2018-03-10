I met Sridevi when she was 15-16 years old. Sometimes in a family, a brother and sister, during Gokul Ashtami or Krishna Ashtami, are dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha said, Kamal Haasan in an event where he even sang a song from their super hit movie Sadma. The actor turned politician was earlier recorded giving an emotional message to diva Sridevi Boney Kapoor.

Remembering late legendary actress Sridevi, emotional Kamal Haasan said that even though they were siblings in real life, they were one of the most popular on-screen pairs in the south film fraternity. Actor turned Politician, Haasan in an event recalled his equation and the lovely time he has spent with Sridevi, who passed away on February 24 in Dubai where she went to attend Mohit Marwah’s wedding. The entire Bollywood and Kollywood film industry was in shock to hear about the sudden demise of superstar Sridevi Boney Kapoor.

“I met Sridevi when she was 15-16 years old. Sometimes in a family, a brother and sister, during Gokul Ashtami or Krishna Ashtami, are dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha. That is what I feel about Sridevi. We were siblings but were made to do romantic things, which we laughed at,” he said. He further added, “It sounds odd that she was like my sister considering that we were one of the most romantic pairs ever. That is what good acting is about.”

Haasan also sang a few lines from the song Surmayee ankhiyon mein from their film Sadma for the audience. He also told us a secret about the actress that quoted, “She was a great performer and had a bag of tricks that she collected from various masters who themselves did not know it came from them. That is the beauty of that girl.”

