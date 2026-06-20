‘We Were Worried’: Bobby Deol Speaks About Sunny Deol’s Reaction During Dharmendra’s Health Scare

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal Bannu blast donald trump Anantapur temple news Falta Police Station attack Cheers Abhishek Singh anticipatory-bail anti-conversion law income tax return AI breakthroughs diljit dosanjh brazil 3-0 haiti results 18k gold price alex freeman goal seattle stadium vivek aggarwal
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘We Were Worried’: Bobby Deol Speaks About Sunny Deol’s Reaction During Dharmendra’s Health Scare

‘We Were Worried’: Bobby Deol Speaks About Sunny Deol’s Reaction During Dharmendra’s Health Scare

Actor Bobby Deol has candidly defended his brother Sunny Deol’s viral outburst at photographers during their late father Dharmendra's final hospitalization. Reflecting on the intense emotional trauma their family endured before the screen icon passed away, Bobby criticized the intrusive nature of modern reel culture and urged social media creators to show basic human empathy during private family medical emergencies.

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, Image Credits- Instagram/@iambobbydeol
Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, Image Credits- Instagram/@iambobbydeol

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 15:20 IST

Actor Bobby Deol has openly discussed the extreme emotional stress that his family faced in the last few months before the death of his famous father, Dharmendra. Defending his brother’s angry reaction towards the paparazzi, Bobby asked the masses and content creators to honor the privacy of the family dealing with the health crisis.

The iconic star Dharmendra died in November 2025 when he was 89 years old due to age-related health issues. While he was hospitalized due to his health condition, a highly frustrated Sunny Deol was caught on camera berating the photographers who were stationed near their Mumbai home with the question, “Sharam nahi aati?”.

“They Don’t See The Pain”: Bobby Deol Confronts Reel Culture

In his analysis of the viral episode, Bobby Deol mentioned that the habit of people to put the creation of content before the empathy for fellow beings is a problem facing society today, which is much beyond the celebrities and their families. During an interview with the media, the actor admitted that he does not wish to think about that particular incident, as it is not unique and is taking place everywhere in society, irrespective of the stature of people involved in it.

You Might Be Interested In

The actor mentioned how the presence of social media and smartphones has changed the reaction of people towards the tragic incidents. He revealed that even in regular places, when something bad happens, people start making videos just to post them on Instagram. Bobby was extremely worried about the way in which people are ignoring the psychological effect that it can have on people involved and requested everyone to understand how hard the family is suffering.

Coping With Irreplaceable Loss and Finding Solace

The Deols have been coping with the huge gap created by their father so far in the year 2026. The father, who received the posthumous Padma Vibhushan and Lifetime Achievement Award recently, still motivates his son on a professional level in life.

Bobby revealed that coming to terms with the loss has not been easy and that he uses the energy of his late father to motivate himself in his career. He explained that it is very difficult to lose one’s parents in life and that there is no set way to cope with it and everyone has to do it their own way. But he feels his father’s energy is all around and within him and is motivating him to work hard.

What Lies Ahead for Bobby Deol

Professionally speaking, Bobby Deol is enjoying his time being showered with praise for his role in the movie Bandar directed by Anurag Kashyap. At the same time, Bobby Deol is making preparations for a major release later in the year in the form of Alpha, which is a highly anticipated thriller starring him alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari from Yash Raj Films on July 3, 2026.

ALSO READ: ‘He Is Not God’: Kala Hiran Director Fires Back at Salman Khan Amid Ongoing Controversy

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘We Were Worried’: Bobby Deol Speaks About Sunny Deol’s Reaction During Dharmendra’s Health Scare
Tags: bobby deoldharmendrasunny deol

RELATED News

Thukra Ke Mera Pyaar Season 2 Out On OTT: When And Where To Watch Intense Romantic Drama

Rukmini Vasanth Deepfake Case: Bengaluru Cyber Police Arrest Three — What We know So Far

Who Is Replacing Jimmy Kimmel? Rosie O’Donnell’s Guest-Host Gig Revives Her Long-Running Feud With Donald Trump

‘He Is Not God’: Kala Hiran Director Fires Back at Salman Khan Amid Ongoing Controversy

1920: Cold Winter Announced, Vikram Bhatt Unveils First Look of the New Horror Franchise Film

LATEST NEWS

Why India VISA, Passport Services Will Be Suspended in UAE for Five Days?

Jefferies Says Recovery Remains Fragile For China Despite Export Surge; Here's The Latest Update

Who Was Pawanraje Nimbalkar? Inside the 2006 Political Double Murder Case That Ended in Acquittal After 20 Years

‘We Were Worried’: Bobby Deol Speaks About Sunny Deol’s Reaction During Dharmendra’s Health Scare

JD Vance Targets Pakistan Over Press Freedom

Uttar Pradesh Tragedy: Heated Argument Turns Fatal, Father Dies Trying To Save Son From Oncoming Train

Viral Video: Fined ₹6,000, Man Questions Cop

Surat Accountant Fakes Own Kidnapping, Demands Rs 50 Lakh Ransom

Reliance Jio IPO 2026: Top 5 Things You Need To Know Before India’s Biggest Listing

Pakistan Blast: Twin Explosions In Bannu Kill 7, Several Injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

‘We Were Worried’: Bobby Deol Speaks About Sunny Deol’s Reaction During Dharmendra’s Health Scare

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘We Were Worried’: Bobby Deol Speaks About Sunny Deol’s Reaction During Dharmendra’s Health Scare

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘We Were Worried’: Bobby Deol Speaks About Sunny Deol’s Reaction During Dharmendra’s Health Scare
‘We Were Worried’: Bobby Deol Speaks About Sunny Deol’s Reaction During Dharmendra’s Health Scare
‘We Were Worried’: Bobby Deol Speaks About Sunny Deol’s Reaction During Dharmendra’s Health Scare
‘We Were Worried’: Bobby Deol Speaks About Sunny Deol’s Reaction During Dharmendra’s Health Scare

QUICK LINKS