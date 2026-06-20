‘We Were Worried’: Bobby Deol Speaks About Sunny Deol’s Reaction During Dharmendra’s Health Scare

Actor Bobby Deol has openly discussed the extreme emotional stress that his family faced in the last few months before the death of his famous father, Dharmendra. Defending his brother’s angry reaction towards the paparazzi, Bobby asked the masses and content creators to honor the privacy of the family dealing with the health crisis.

The iconic star Dharmendra died in November 2025 when he was 89 years old due to age-related health issues. While he was hospitalized due to his health condition, a highly frustrated Sunny Deol was caught on camera berating the photographers who were stationed near their Mumbai home with the question, “Sharam nahi aati?”.

“They Don’t See The Pain”: Bobby Deol Confronts Reel Culture

In his analysis of the viral episode, Bobby Deol mentioned that the habit of people to put the creation of content before the empathy for fellow beings is a problem facing society today, which is much beyond the celebrities and their families. During an interview with the media, the actor admitted that he does not wish to think about that particular incident, as it is not unique and is taking place everywhere in society, irrespective of the stature of people involved in it.

The actor mentioned how the presence of social media and smartphones has changed the reaction of people towards the tragic incidents. He revealed that even in regular places, when something bad happens, people start making videos just to post them on Instagram. Bobby was extremely worried about the way in which people are ignoring the psychological effect that it can have on people involved and requested everyone to understand how hard the family is suffering.

Coping With Irreplaceable Loss and Finding Solace

The Deols have been coping with the huge gap created by their father so far in the year 2026. The father, who received the posthumous Padma Vibhushan and Lifetime Achievement Award recently, still motivates his son on a professional level in life.

Bobby revealed that coming to terms with the loss has not been easy and that he uses the energy of his late father to motivate himself in his career. He explained that it is very difficult to lose one’s parents in life and that there is no set way to cope with it and everyone has to do it their own way. But he feels his father’s energy is all around and within him and is motivating him to work hard.

What Lies Ahead for Bobby Deol

Professionally speaking, Bobby Deol is enjoying his time being showered with praise for his role in the movie Bandar directed by Anurag Kashyap. At the same time, Bobby Deol is making preparations for a major release later in the year in the form of Alpha, which is a highly anticipated thriller starring him alongside Alia Bhatt and Sharvari from Yash Raj Films on July 3, 2026.

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