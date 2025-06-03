‘We Will Not stay Silent’: Hollywood Stars Unite to Defend LGBTQ+ Youth Crisis Support

Home
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
In a powerful show of unity, over 100 actors, musicians, and public figures — including Sabrina Carpenter and Daniel Radcliffe — have signed an open letter urging the U.S. government not to eliminate funding for suicide prevention services specifically meant to help LGBTQ+ youth.

In a powerful show of unity, over 100 actors, musicians, and public figures — including Sabrina Carpenter and Daniel Radcliffe — have signed an open letter urging the U.S. government not to eliminate funding for suicide prevention services specifically meant to help LGBTQ+ youth.

The letter, organized and published by The Trevor Project, takes direct aim at the Trump administration’s recent proposal to strip funding from the 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services in the federal budget for 2026.

“This Move Will Have Life-Threatening Consequences”

The letter doesn’t hold back. In plain and emotional language, it outlines the potential dangers of cutting off support for vulnerable LGBTQ+ youth, many of whom already face high rates of depression, bullying, and isolation.

“We are heartbroken by the proposal to eliminate federal funding for the 988 Suicide Crisis Lifeline’s LGBTQ+ Youth Specialised Services — a move that will have devastating, life-threatening consequences for young people across the country,” the letter says.

“As artists, creators, and public figures, our platforms come with responsibility. And today, that responsibility is clear: we must speak out to protect the mental health and lives of LGBTQ+ youth. We will not stay silent.”

A Star-Studded List of Supporters

Alongside Carpenter and Radcliffe, the letter has been signed by a long list of well-known names from across the entertainment industry. Celebrities like Ariana Grande, Pedro Pascal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson, Cara Delevingne, Dua Lipa, Paul Feig, Alan Cumming, Diplo, Orville Peck, Dwyane Wade, Noah Cyrus, and Paris Hilton have all added their voices to the call.

The message behind the letter is clear: this issue goes beyond politics.

“This is about people, not politics,” the letter continues. “At a time of deep division, let this be something we as people can all agree on: no young person should be left without help in their darkest moment. Stripping away this lifeline leaves LGBTQ+ youth with the message that their lives are not worth saving. We refuse to accept that message.”

Why Representation Matters

The signatories also stressed how important representation and visibility are to young LGBTQ+ people, especially at a time when many feel under attack — whether through legislation, online hate, or lack of community support.

“Telling stories about the diverse tapestry of humanity is what makes art powerful, and representation can be life-saving,” the letter explains. “At this moment, LGBTQ+ youth are hearing messages that question and criticise their identities and their existence. We must show them that there are still so many people fighting for their rights,” it stated.

A Message to LGBTQ+ Youth: “You Are Not Alone”

The letter ends with a heartfelt message directly addressed to LGBTQ+ youth, making it clear that even in tough times, they are not forgotten.

“To every LGBTQ+ young person reading this: you are not alone. We see you. We value you,” the letter says. “You have the right to feel safe, supported, and loved exactly as you are. You deserve access to life-saving services that honour your humanity. You may be hurting. You may be scared. You may feel like no one hears you — but we do. We will keep showing up and speaking out. We will not stop fighting for you.”

The Fight for Mental Health Support Continues

The Trevor Project — a leading nonprofit focused on suicide prevention among LGBTQ+ youth — continues to advocate for federal support to maintain and expand services offered through the 988 lifeline. For many LGBTQ+ teens and young adults, having someone to talk to — especially someone who understands their experience — can mean the difference between life and death.

As the debate moves to Congress and the federal budget process, advocates and celebrities alike are urging the public to pay attention, get involved, and stand up for the mental health and safety of LGBTQ+ youth. Because, as the letter makes clear, “We will not stay silent.”

