‘We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026’: A Day Of Conversations On Women, Leadership, Health And Change; Here’s Who Will Attend The Event

The We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026 is set to bring together an extensive mix of political leaders, actors, sportspersons, entrepreneurs, doctors, creators and social changemakers under one roof in New Delhi on August 10. The day-long event will be held at The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi, with discussions covering women’s health, sports, leadership, entertainment, entrepreneurship, politics, Gen Z and grassroots governance.

Organised as part of the We Women Want platform, the conclave will also feature multiple presentations of the Shakti Awards, which recognise women achievers and celebrate what the organisers describe as the spirit of womanhood. The awards have been instituted to recognise and felicitate women achievers, while the wider We Women Want platform focuses on issues affecting women in everyday life.

We Women Want Conclave 2026: When And Where Is The Event?

The We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026 will take place on August 10, 2026, at The Imperial Hotel in New Delhi. The programme begins at 9 AM and continues through the evening, concluding with the Mission Namo Shakti session. The event’s programme moves across a wide range of subjects, from women’s health and sport to political representation, business, relationships, social change and leadership.

Who Is Attending We Women Want Conclave 2026?

The lineup features several prominent names from politics, entertainment, sports and public life. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is scheduled to deliver the Chief Guest’s Address during the morning session on leadership roles. She will also present a round of Shakti Awards. Dr. Shashi Tharoor, MP and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, will participate in a conversation titled The Tharoor Way and will also present the Shakti Awards.

The entertainment lineup includes actors Kriti Kharbanda, Sanskruti Jayana, Himani Shivpuri, Akanksha Chamola, Madhur Bhandarkar and Tara Sutaria. Kriti Kharbanda is scheduled for a conversation on The Next Milestones for Women, while Tara Sutaria will discuss Redefining Stardom.

Other prominent names on the schedule include Sachin Pilot, Chirag Paswan, Jayant Chaudhary, Smriti Irani and Amruta Fadnavis. Their sessions focus on subjects ranging from women who inspire them and youth to leadership, development and the experiences of raising daughters.

Women In Sports To Women’s Health: Key Sessions To Watch

The morning begins with a conversation around weight-loss medications, To Ozempic or To Mounjaro, featuring endocrinologist and author Dr. Ambrish Mithal. This is followed by a women’s sports discussion featuring Shriya Lohia, India’s first female F4 racer, alongside former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra and cricketers Sneha Rana and Meghna Singh.

Women’s health will be another major focus, with the Fertility to Menopause discussion bringing together Dr. Jayasree Sundar, Dr. Gita Prakash, Dr. Monica Mahajan and Dr. Tanya Buckshee Rohatgi. The programme will also look at the role of women in India’s defence families through a conversation with Mahalakshmi Subramani, President of the Defence Wives Welfare Association.

From Reels Vs Read To Gen Z And Adulthood

The conclave also turns its attention to changing media habits and the generational shifts shaping contemporary culture. A session titled Reels Vs Read will feature Shalini Passi, Priya Malik and Kaveree Bamzai, while Gen Z Logic for Gen Alpha will bring together fitness content creator Simran Khosla, singer-songwriter Diya Bubber, content creator Insha Ghaii Kalra, beauty content creator Shruti Bakshi and Aarna Jai Madaan, founder of Siddhi Arts. Later in the afternoon, Slaying It: Women Gen Z & Adulthood will feature Gen Z writer and journalism student Vanya Shukla and Delhi University student Sabhyata Sharma.

Women, Politics And Leadership Take Centre Stage

Women’s political representation will be another key theme at the conclave. The session 33% Reservation: The Pink Parliament will feature Shambhavi Choudhary, Swati Maliwal, Mahima Kumari Mewar and socio-political activist Dr. Teena Sharma. The discussion comes amid the broader conversation around women’s representation in political institutions. The programme will later feature The Future of Women in Leadership, with Amruta Fadnavis, followed by Women Led Development, featuring former Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Shepreneurs, Wedding Planners And Women From The Valley

The conclave will also spotlight women building businesses and careers outside conventional spaces. Shepreneurs from the Valley will feature Mehak Bakshi, Umaima Reshi, Madiha Talat and Nitibha Kaul, with the discussion focusing on women entrepreneurs and creators from the Valley.

Another session, Pressure to Perform: Wedding Planners, will bring together Minal Bhatnagar, Mandakini Lama and Shraddha Malik to discuss the demands and pressures associated with the wedding industry.

Grassroots Governance And Mission Namo Shakti

The evening programme shifts towards grassroots governance, with Chhavi Rajawat, Neeru Yadav, Vimla Devi and Poonam Sharma, among others, participating in a discussion on Grassroot Governance. The final major segment is the Mission Namo Shakti Session. It will feature oncoplastic breast surgeon Dr. Geeta Kadayaprath, Namo Shakti technicians Darshana Rani and Anjali Devi, and beneficiary Balbir Kaur. Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, is scheduled to deliver the Chief Guest’s Address for the Mission Namo Shakti session and present the Shakti Awards.

What Is We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards?

We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards, a not-for-profit initiative by the Sunday Guardian Foundation and itv foundation. Its coverage has included subjects such as domestic violence, breast cancer, IVF, single motherhood, work-life balance, relationships, women in the armed forces, women in politics, sexual harassment and workplace issues. Its conclaves have previously brought together celebrities, professionals, women from the armed forces, authors, chefs, designers, scientists, entrepreneurs and others for discussions and debates. The Shakti Awards form a central part of these conclaves, recognising women achievers from different walks of life.

With the 2026 edition bringing together voices from politics, cinema, sport, medicine, business, social work and the creator economy, the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026 is set to be a full-day event built around conversations on women’s achievements, challenges and changing roles. The event takes place on August 10 at The Imperial Hotel, New Delhi.

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