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Home > Entertainment News > We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Says ‘It Is Happening For Sure’

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Says ‘It Is Happening For Sure’

At the We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2026, Akanksha Chamola opened up to host Uday Pratap Singh about her personal life and divorce from Gaurav Khanna. She confirmed the development, saying, It is happening for sure, while addressing questions surrounding their relationship.

We Women Want Conclave Shakti Awards 2026
We Women Want Conclave Shakti Awards 2026

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 12:11 IST

The We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2026 brought together a set of inspiring personalities for talk sessions that circled women’s journeys, personal stories and self-empowerment, kind of the whole idea. Among the notable moments, there was Akanksha Chamola’s candid chat with host Uday Pratap Singh, and during it she kind of leaned into her own personal life. She also addressed questions people had, especially around her marriage to actor Gaurav Khanna.

Akanksha Chamola Opens Up About Divorce From Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola spoke about how she came to be her. Akanksha Chamola shared her life with Uday Pratap Singh. The actress shared her views on her relationship with Gaurav Khanna and addressed rumours of the romance between the two.

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It’s in the context of this conclave that Akanksha got an opportunity to discuss a private moment of her life. She wanted to tackle the issue of celebrity relationships with a lot of head-on in her chat, but it attracted a lot of interest.

Akanksha Chamola Makes a Candid Revelation to Uday Pratap Singh

In an interview with host Uday Pratap Singh, Akanksha was quite clear about her divorce from Gaurav Khanna. Her answer shed some light on a topic of great public interest and discussion.

The actress was clear about the situation and did not want to leave the matter of speculation but instead took a straight line of acknowledging the development. Her discussion also highlighted the difficulties of talking about one’s relationships in the public sphere.

The engagement illustrated the need to give people the opportunity to tell their own story in their own voice, especially when addressing sensitive personal issues.

‘It Is Happening For Sure’: Akanksha Confirms Divorce Amid Personal Questions

When asked about her divorce, Akanksha Chamola replied, “It will happen definitely.” The clear statement confirmed that the divorce is going ahead.

Her disclosure turns into one of the most impactful moments of her dialogue with Uday Pratap Singh throughout the We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2026. Akanksha did not shy away from raising questions with respect to her personal life but, instead, talked about it openly and cleared the mist that had surrounded the development.

The discussion gave the audience an intimate look into a private aspect of Akanksha’s life, as well as the struggles that come with the public spotlight when private issues go public.

Also Read: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: ‘My Inner Shakti Comes From My Mother,’ Says Sanskruti Jayana On Finding Her Voice

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We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Says ‘It Is Happening For Sure’
Tags: akanksha chamolaAkanksha Chamola divorceGaurav KhannaGaurav Khanna divorceWe Women Want Conclave 2026

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We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Says ‘It Is Happening For Sure’

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We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Says ‘It Is Happening For Sure’
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Says ‘It Is Happening For Sure’
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Says ‘It Is Happening For Sure’
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Says ‘It Is Happening For Sure’

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