We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: Kriti Kharbanda Reveals She Had A Crush On Pulkit Samrat After Watching ‘Amabarsariya’

This year’s We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2026 saw candid discussions on the journeys, relationships and experiences of women. Actor Kriti Kharbanda also shared a bit of her own story with Uday Pratap Singh, the host of the talk show. In the interview, Kriti admitted that she had fallen for actor Pulkit Samrat after watching his popular song Amabarsariya.

The actress’s disclosure gave a bit of a hint that her first look at Pulkit was not quite the same as the moment where their relationship finally came to rest, sort of tying the knot. Her candid admission also gave fans an unusual glimpse into the early days of that love story, and later on it was followed by the marriage.

Kriti Kharbanda Opens Up About Her First Impression Of Pulkit Samrat

During her conversation with Uday Pratap Singh, Kriti Kharbanda sort of casually mentioned what her first impression was of Pulkit Samrat. She said she found him quite attractive after watching Amabarsariya, and honestly, she also admitted back then there was this tiny crush, nothing too dramatic though.

What makes the whole thing feel kind of interesting is that the actor she was genuinely watching and admiring on screen later turned into a real, meaningful part of her own life. Kriti’s story sort of shows how admiration for a celebrity can flip in the most unexpected direction, like when two people meet in real life, and suddenly everything makes sense, a little too much.

From A Celebrity Crush To A Real-Life Love Story

Kriti’s and Pulkit’s journey, in time, moved past their professional lives. The two actors grew closer, kind of naturally, and they started dating before deciding to take it forward by getting married in 2024.

When she looked back at her initial crush, Kriti’s revelation at the conclave event added this fun, easy vibe to the whole thing. At first it was just admiration from a distance, but then it turned into a real-life love tale.

Kriti’s and Pulkit’s Relationship Continues To Interest Fans

Kriti and Pulkit are still drawing a lot of attention from fans who keep watching their personal as well as professional journeys, and honestly, they seem very curious. This relationship has been followed more or less all the way through by audiences, especially since both actors have already made solid names inside the Hindi film industry.

Kriti’s candid chat with Uday Pratap Singh at the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026 once again put their love story in the public eye, but this time it was shared through a lovely little storyline about a ‘crush’ that somehow turned into something far more meaningful.

Also Read: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: Akanksha Chamola Confirms Divorce From Gaurav Khanna, Says ‘It Is Happening For Sure’

