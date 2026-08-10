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Home > Entertainment News > We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: ‘My Inner Shakti Comes From My Mother,’ Says Sanskruti Jayana On Finding Her Voice

We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: ‘My Inner Shakti Comes From My Mother,’ Says Sanskruti Jayana On Finding Her Voice

At We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2026, actress Sanskruti Jayana spoke to host Uday Pratap Singh about finding her voice and inner strength. She revealed that her shakti comes from herself and her mother, crediting her influence for shaping her confidence and resilience.

We Women Want Conclave Shakti Awards 2026
We Women Want Conclave Shakti Awards 2026

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 10:46 IST

The We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2026 kind of pulled together inspiring personalities to celebrate women’s achievements, courage and that particular individuality. Actress Sanskruti Jayana was also among the voices who shared a very personal way of looking at what strength means to her. During a candid talk with the host Uday Pratap Singh, Sanskruti went into how she found her voice, how she kept building self-belief, and also how her mother’s influence helped shape her journey.

Sanskruti Jayana Reveals How Her Mother Became The Source Of Her Inner Shakti

For Sanskruti Jayana, the idea of ‘shakti’ kind of starts with getting a feel for one’s own strength while also taking a moment to recognize the people who quietly push you forward and support your path. In her conversation, the actress mentioned her mother and, honestly, how big of a role that has played in her everyday life.  

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Sanskruti said that her inner strength is not just tied to external circumstances, not like ‘only because things are going well.’ Instead, it rises from within and keeps growing through values and the little lessons she has absorbed from her mother. What she shared carried a clear emotional bond between daughter and mother, and it showed most when it came to confidence, grit, and that steady kind of resilience.

‘My Inner Shakti Comes From Myself And My Mother’: Actress On Finding Her Voice And Power

Talking about where her inner shakti truly comes from, Sanskruti said, “My inner shakti comes from myself and also from my mother.” This kind of comment reflected her feeling that personal power isn’t just found; it’s built through self-confidence and also through the quiet push of people who help us mature.

For the actress, finding her own voice feels like getting at peace with who she is and, at the same time, having the courage to speak up about what she thinks. She also underlined how important it is to trust oneself, instead of keep checking for approval from other people.

Sanskruti Jayana Opens Up To Uday Pratap Singh About Strength, Voice, and Self-Belief

Sanskruti, in her interactions with Uday Pratap Singh, continued her discussion on the power and faith in oneself. Her ideas were that empowerment can be personal and doesn’t always have to be about achievements or public recognition.

Her emotional reference to her mother brought an emotional element to the conversation. Sanskruti shared a message about confidence, resilience and the importance of having strong foundations by acknowledging herself as the source of her shakti and her Mother as well.

These are the stories of women finding their voice and that quiet kind of power that got celebrated at the We Women Want Conclave and Shakti Awards 2026. 

Also Read: We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026 LIVE Updates: Key Highlights, Speakers, Women Leaders, & Big Moments

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We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: ‘My Inner Shakti Comes From My Mother,’ Says Sanskruti Jayana On Finding Her Voice
Tags: Sanskruti JayanaShakti Awards 2026Uday Pratap SinghWe Women Want Conclave 2026

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We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: ‘My Inner Shakti Comes From My Mother,’ Says Sanskruti Jayana On Finding Her Voice

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We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: ‘My Inner Shakti Comes From My Mother,’ Says Sanskruti Jayana On Finding Her Voice
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: ‘My Inner Shakti Comes From My Mother,’ Says Sanskruti Jayana On Finding Her Voice
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: ‘My Inner Shakti Comes From My Mother,’ Says Sanskruti Jayana On Finding Her Voice
We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2026: ‘My Inner Shakti Comes From My Mother,’ Says Sanskruti Jayana On Finding Her Voice

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