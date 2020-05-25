Wear a Mask: Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra among others encourage fans to wear mask by joining hands with celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker for a campaign. Take a look at the unique photoshoot—

Wear a Mask: Bollywood actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan have recently joined hands with celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker for his campaign Wear a Mask-it’s safer in coronavirus pandemic. The photographer has assembled throwback photos of all the celebrities with their mouth covered for this campaign.

In the collage shared by Amitabh Bachchan, he is seen covering his mouth by pulling his high neck sweatshirt. Meanwhile south star Mahesh Babu, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Priyanka Chopra are also seen in the collage covering their mouths with their hands in different poses. Further Tiger Shroff is also seen pulling his sweatshirt to cover his mouth just like Amitabh Bachchan.

Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan is seen hiding his face behind a clapperboard and cricketer MS Dhoni is seen covering his mouther with gloves. The basic aim behind the campaign is to encourage people to wear a mask and to be safe.

Also Read: Disha Patani’s dance moves on Beyonce’s song Savage leaves beau Tiger Shroff, his sister Krishna in awe, check it out

Apart from this, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has also pledged for monthly rations to support 1,00,000 daily wage workers that include makeup artists, spot boys, and crew members belonging to All India Film Employees Confederation (AIFEC). Moreover, he also contributed to spread the message of social distancing through his short film Family which included all the stars from Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema. Meanwhile, many other actors and filmmakers have also contributed money, food, and medical supplies for the needy people. Further many have also offered their properties for quarantine centers for frontline workers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App