Bollywood actor Mohit Marwah is all set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend Antara Motiwala at Ras Al Khaimah in Dubai. From celebrities like Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor to next gen stars like Kiara Advani and Khushi Kapoor, the wedding festivities are putting everyone in the celebratory mood. Check out videos and photos from the star studded mehendi and sangeet from #antumoh wedding.

Bollywood actor Mohit Marwah is all set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend Antara Motiwala

Fugly fame Mohit Marwah is all set to tie the knot with his long time girlfriend Antara Motiwala. With B-Town celebrities like Sridevi, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor in attendance, the wedding festivities are already rending on the internet with the hashtag #Antarmoh. Designer Manish Malhotra took to his Instagram handle to share stunning some stunning shots of the to-be bride and the groom along with the B-Town celebrity guests including next gen stars Kiara Advani and Khushi Kapoor.

The big fat punjabi wedding is being held at Ras Al Khaimah in Dubai. On Monday, the adorable duo had a starry sangeet that was hosted by none other than Mohit’s cousin Arjun Kapoor and witnessed some dance performances by the family members. Karan Johar also shared a stunning photo with his BFF Shweta Bachchan Nanda and captioned, “Shaadi posers!!!!! #antumoh💕. Sanjay Kapoor also shared a photo from the night with his beautiful daughter Shanaya Kapoor and captioned, “Proud dad u were amazing tonight ❤️❤️ #antumoh💕

Shaadi posers!!!!! #antumoh💕 @shwetabachchan A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 20, 2018 at 2:28am PST

Proud father Sandeep Marwah took to his Instagram handle to share an aww-worthy photo of the to-be-hitched duo and captioned,” “May the Lord make your love increase and overflow for each other…” #antumoh#antumoh💕#rasalkhaimah” After making his Big Bollywood entry in Fugly, Mohit appeared in YRF directed short films starring along with Farida Jalal, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Nimrat Kaur, Shweta Tripathi, Tillotama Shome, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rhea Chakraborty, Saba Azad, Salim Merchant and Swanand Kirkire. The actor was last seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s directoral Raag Desh.

Check out some other videos and photos from the event: