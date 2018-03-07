Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh might have never announced their relationship publicly but their adorable chemistry speaks volumes about itself. According to latest speculations circulating on social media, Deepika's parents recently flew down to Mumbai to finalise their wedding date. Reportedly, the meeting was held at Deepika's Prabhadevi residence, after which the couple and their families went out for dinner at Four Seasons in Worli. Here's how their fans reacted to the news on Twitter.

She is the queen of the Box office; He is the king of hearts. When they come together for a film, their chemistry definitely sweeps their fans off their feet. Yes, we are talking about the most loved and the most adorable rumoured couple of Bollywood- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. If the latest speculations are to be believed on DeepVeer fan pages, Deepika’s parents recently flew down to Mumbai from Bangalore to zero down on the wedding date for the duo.

“Ranveer and Deepika wanted a destination wedding, but, the actor’s parents are keen it takes place in Mumbai. Most of Singh family’s relatives live in Mumbai and Delhi and they do not want them to miss out on the celebrations”, a source close to one of the fan pages revealed. The source further added “The wedding will take place as per South Indian rituals and high profile venues such as Taj Lands End, Four Seasons and St Regis are being considered as the venue. The wedding ceremony will be followed by a grand reception”. Reportedly, the meeting took place at Deepika’s Prabhadevi residence post which the couple along with their families, had dinner at Four Seasons in Worli.

As soon as the news broke out, Fans gleamed with joy and took to their Twitter handle to congratulate the couple. One of the Twitter users commented, “Amazing news…. hope it really turns into reality. Looking forward to d most awaited wedding of @RanveerOfficial and his lady love @deepikapadukone. God bless them.” While another added, “if you get married to @deepikapadukone And not invite me to your wedding, tab dangal hoojayega @RanveerOfficial.”

Check out some of the fan reactions here:

Today I'm hearing news about ur wedding

I'm so so excited for ur wedding with deepika padukone.. perfect couple in this World

Luv uhh deepveer😘😍

I follow both of you, 😘😍

U both of my favourite 😍😘

Ones again luv u alot — Jyoti Raghav (@SwagbabeJyoti) March 7, 2018

Here my queen Deepika Padukone is liking wedding invitation posts on Instagram is just hyping me up. pic.twitter.com/T0KjFkRRu0 — okay ◟̽◞̽ (@_heavenlyInsane) February 27, 2018

Amazing news…. 💕💕👏 hope it really turns into reality. Looking forward to d most awaited wedding of @RanveerOfficial and his lady love @deepikapadukone . God bless them. — Shraddha Srd007 (@SSrd007) March 6, 2018

if you get married to @deepikapadukone And not invite me to your wedding, tab dangal hoojayega @RanveerOfficial — Poojaaa (@PoojaSC9) March 5, 2018

