Model-turned-actress Payal Rohatgi is all set to get hitched with her fiancee Sangram Singh. The two have been together for a long time and got engaged four years ago. Sangram is an Indian wrestler and Payal is an actor who has appeared in many Bollywood films as well as reality shows.

Actress and reality TV performer Payal Rohatgi is all set to marry her long-time beau—wrestler Sangram Singh, according to latest media reports. Sangram Singh, speaking about his marriage plans, told a leading daily, “We had originally planned to tie the knot within a year of engagement, but we got busy with our work commitments and kept postponing the plan. Everything happens when it’s meant to and I feel that it’s about time now. I am planning a winter wedding and don’t want to delay starting a family.” The two have been engaged for four years and are finally planning to settle down.

Interestingly, both Payal and Sangram participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss but in different seasons. While Payal participated in season 2, Sangram participated in season 7. “We have been together for six years and understand the need of the hour. Payal and her family members are progressive and they knew that marriage could wait. However, my mother calls me every second day to inquire about my wedding plans. So, I don’t think there is any point delaying it anymore,” Sangram told the leading daily.

Payal and Sangram have been together for a very long time and also participated in reality dance show Nach Baliye 7 in 2015. Payal has worked in a number of television commercials and also featured in Bollywood films such as Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai, Plan, Rakht, 36 China Town and Dil Kabaddi. Payal competed in the Miss India pageant in 2000 and later represented India in Miss Tourism World competition. She was crowned Supermodel Miss Tourism World in the same year.

