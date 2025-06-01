Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Netflix's dark teen phenomenon Wednesday is officially back, and the makers have set the internet ablaze with the dramatic unveiling of Season 2 at the Tudum 2025 event.

Netflix’s dark teen phenomenon Wednesday is officially back, and the makers have set the internet ablaze with the dramatic unveiling of Season 2 at the Tudum 2025 event. With an unexpected twist in the cast and a suspenseful sneak peek into the first few minutes, fans now have more reason than ever to count the days till its release.

Make yourself uncomfortable. Here's the first 6 minutes of Wednesday Season 2. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/HiNnS12Jdx — Netflix (@netflix) June 1, 2025

The series will drop in two parts this year—Part 1 premieres August 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3. And to stir the pot even more, Netflix has released the first 6 minutes of the new season, and it’s everything fans hoped for—gory, gripping, and grimly delightful.

Lady Gaga Confirmed as New Teacher

The biggest revelation from the Tudum stage, however, wasn’t just the blood-soaked trailer. The show’s creators officially announced that Lady Gaga will be joining the cast as a new teacher at Nevermore Academy. Dressed in all-black and perfectly fitting the show’s gothic tone, Gaga’s casting has electrified fan communities who have long speculated about her involvement.

Lady Gaga is officially announced as part of the #Wednesday season two cast pic.twitter.com/FuDrymhLe1 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 1, 2025

Haley Joel Osment Joins the Chaos

Another surprise that fans didn’t see coming was the inclusion of Haley Joel Osment, who plays a doll collector with a sinister edge. His eerie presence adds a fresh layer of suspense, and his return to screen has triggered a wave of nostalgic excitement across social platforms.

Wednesday’s Gothic Saga Continues

In the chilling first six minutes now streaming on Netflix, Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams is seen confronting a new wave of serial killers. There’s chaos, cryptic murders, and her trademark dry wit all intact. A teaser clip had previously shown Wednesday humorously trying to smuggle her weapons past airport security, setting the tone for another twisted academic year.

Fans also get a glimpse of Wednesday reuniting with her werewolf roommate Enid (Emma Myers) and former flame Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), all hinting at the tangled web of relationships and rivalries that will unfold.

According to the official description, Wednesday Season 2 sees Jenna Ortega return to the shadowy halls of Nevermore Academy, where new mysteries and more chilling adversaries await. This time, Wednesday must navigate the blurred lines between friends, foes, and family secrets—all while solving supernatural murders that keep piling up.

Tim Burton continues his directorial influence, with creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar back as showrunners. The new season, shot entirely in Ireland, is co-directed by Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson, with both Burton and Ortega onboard as executive producers.