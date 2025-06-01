Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, June 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned

Netflix's dark teen phenomenon Wednesday is officially back, and the makers have set the internet ablaze with the dramatic unveiling of Season 2 at the Tudum 2025 event.

Wednesday Season 2: Lady Gaga Joins The Mayhem, First 6 Minutes Leave Fans Stunned


Netflix’s dark teen phenomenon Wednesday is officially back, and the makers have set the internet ablaze with the dramatic unveiling of Season 2 at the Tudum 2025 event. With an unexpected twist in the cast and a suspenseful sneak peek into the first few minutes, fans now have more reason than ever to count the days till its release.

The series will drop in two parts this year—Part 1 premieres August 6, followed by Part 2 on September 3. And to stir the pot even more, Netflix has released the first 6 minutes of the new season, and it’s everything fans hoped for—gory, gripping, and grimly delightful.

Lady Gaga Confirmed as New Teacher

The biggest revelation from the Tudum stage, however, wasn’t just the blood-soaked trailer. The show’s creators officially announced that Lady Gaga will be joining the cast as a new teacher at Nevermore Academy. Dressed in all-black and perfectly fitting the show’s gothic tone, Gaga’s casting has electrified fan communities who have long speculated about her involvement.

Haley Joel Osment Joins the Chaos

Another surprise that fans didn’t see coming was the inclusion of Haley Joel Osment, who plays a doll collector with a sinister edge. His eerie presence adds a fresh layer of suspense, and his return to screen has triggered a wave of nostalgic excitement across social platforms.

Wednesday’s Gothic Saga Continues

In the chilling first six minutes now streaming on Netflix, Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams is seen confronting a new wave of serial killers. There’s chaos, cryptic murders, and her trademark dry wit all intact. A teaser clip had previously shown Wednesday humorously trying to smuggle her weapons past airport security, setting the tone for another twisted academic year.

Fans also get a glimpse of Wednesday reuniting with her werewolf roommate Enid (Emma Myers) and former flame Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), all hinting at the tangled web of relationships and rivalries that will unfold.

According to the official description, Wednesday Season 2 sees Jenna Ortega return to the shadowy halls of Nevermore Academy, where new mysteries and more chilling adversaries await. This time, Wednesday must navigate the blurred lines between friends, foes, and family secrets—all while solving supernatural murders that keep piling up.

Tim Burton continues his directorial influence, with creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar back as showrunners. The new season, shot entirely in Ireland, is co-directed by Paco Cabezas and Angela Robinson, with both Burton and Ortega onboard as executive producers.

 

Filed under

Lady Gaga Wednesday Season 2

newsx

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Rolls Out ‘Deposit Refund Scheme 2025’ To Tackle Waste Crisis
Indian cricketer Rinku Si

Cricketer Rinku Singh’s Engagement To Politician Priya Saroj Confirmed, Ceremony On June 8
newsx

1,500 Tourist Stranded In Sikkim Torrential Rain: North Sikkim Battles Nature’s Fury
newsx

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins
At least seven people wer

Russia Train Derailment: 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Bridge Collapses Near Ukraine Border
In a surprise move, US Pr

Trump Drops Jared Isaacman As NASA Chief Nominee Amid Musk Ties
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Rolls Out ‘Deposit Refund Scheme 2025’ To Tackle Waste Crisis

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet Rolls Out ‘Deposit Refund Scheme 2025’ To Tackle Waste Crisis

Cricketer Rinku Singh’s Engagement To Politician Priya Saroj Confirmed, Ceremony On June 8

Cricketer Rinku Singh’s Engagement To Politician Priya Saroj Confirmed, Ceremony On June 8

1,500 Tourist Stranded In Sikkim Torrential Rain: North Sikkim Battles Nature’s Fury

1,500 Tourist Stranded In Sikkim Torrential Rain: North Sikkim Battles Nature’s Fury

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Russia Train Derailment: 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Bridge Collapses Near Ukraine Border

Russia Train Derailment: 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Bridge Collapses Near Ukraine Border

Entertainment

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Squid Game Season 3 Trailer Unleashed: A Darker, Deadlier Endgame Begins

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

Who Was Valerie Mahaffey? Emmy-Winning Actress Dies At 71 After Cancer Battle

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing His Dream Project Mahabharat?

‘Ab Iske Baad Mujhe Kuch Nahi Karna’: Is Aamir Khan Planning To Retire After Releasing

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan For Four Years

I’m Digitally Handicapped: Aamir Khan Recalls Not Using The Laptop Gifted By Shah Rukh Khan

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained

When Did Sydney Sweeney And Jonathan Davino First Meet? Full Relationship Timeline Explained

Lifestyle

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Singapore Couple’s Balcony Showdown Over “Baby” Remark Goes Viral, Watch

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Not Udaipur Or Jaipur, Try These Indian Locations For Your Magical Destination Wedding

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

Camping This Summer? These Smart Tips Will Change The Game

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

‘Muddy, Dirty Denim Jeans’ At A Shocking Price On AJIO Luxe, Will You Buy?

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth