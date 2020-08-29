Indian dairy company, Amul posted a creative on their social media handles celebrating the pregnancy news of Anushka Sharma. The viral picture through which the couple announced the big news was converted into a cartoon by Amul and shared with the caption 'Weerushka on the way".

Virat Kohli, all-rounder and captain of the Indian National Cricket Team and during the Indian Premier League (IPL), the captain for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, has, alongside his wife, Anushka Sharma, surprised everyone by revealing their upcoming child. Their offspring is expected in 2021. Virat announced this on his social media accounts. This announcement was received warmly by fans and Amul India even made a cartoon of the couple, congratulating them.

Indian dairy company, Amul posted a creative on their social media handles celebrating the pregnancy news of Anushka Sharma. The viral picture through which the couple announced the big news was converted into a cartoon by Amul and shared with the caption ‘Weerushka on the way”. The post also said “Butter for beta or beti”.

Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared this piece of news on their social media handle with a picture where they wrote “And then, we were three”. They said that their child would arrive in January month of the year 2021.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

In the latest episode of ‘Open Nets with Mayank’, Virat Kohli, while talking to Mayank Agarwal, the Indian opening batsman, credited Anushka for turning him into him the person he is. He also considered himself to be grateful and blessed for getting a partner such as her.

Virat Kohli said that he gives Anushka full credit for making him see different sides of things altogether and he was grateful that she was his partner. He added that because they learn from each other, he was a very close person, he wasn’t a very practical person before.

