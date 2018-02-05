Get to ready to experience Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh spin a soulful chemistry in the new song Ishtehaar from Welcome To New York. Penned by Charanjeet Charan, the song is beautifully sung by singing maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and young talent Dhvani Bhanushali. The multi-starrer film is slated for a theatrical release on February 23rd, 2018.

Singing maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan never fails to make our hearts sing. If you are someone who loves to get on a soulful journey of music, you will love his brand new song Ishtehar starring Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh in Welcome To New York. Sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and young gen talent Dhvani Bhanushali, the song establishes a heartwarming chemistry between Sonakshi and Diljit while the duo are seen experiencing a painful heartbreak. Penned by Charanjeet Charan and composed by Shamir Tandon, the song makes you hooked to the track right in a second.

In a conversation with a leading daily, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan said, “Ishtehaar is a beautiful soulful rendition and it was a pleasure to sing to the music of Shamir ji and collaborate with Puja Music for this song. It’s great to witness a young girl like Dhvani who has a lovely voice making her debut and sing besides me. Shammi ji has beautifully composed the song with Charanjeet ji’s lyrics giving it that magical touch.” Young singing sensation Dhvani further added, “It is an honour to sing alongside Rahat Fateh Ali Sahab. It was great working under the baton of music director Shammi Tandon. It has truly been an experience that I will cherish forever. I am greatful to Puja Music for the opportunity.”

Titled as Welcome to New York, the multi starrer film promises to deliver India’s first comedy in 3D. The film hosts a huge star cast, from Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh to Salman Khan. Presented by Puja Entertainment and directed by Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 23rd 2018.

Check out the brand new song Ishtehaar from Welcome To New York: