Get ready for a Bollywood laughter ride with Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Boman Irani, RiteIsh Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Rana Daggubati. Just before releasing the first poster of the film Welcome to New York, Karan Johar leaked a video call between the star cast as the teaser. Directed by Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 23rd 2018.

Get ready for laughter packed 2018 with Bollywood stars in Welcome to New York. Filmmaker Karan Johar leaked the latest gossip about the movie on his official Twitter handle. “And today, all the online goss is about a leaked conversation from a new film.. #WelcomeToNewYork. Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha soon to responded to his tweet and said, “Arrrreeee yaaaaaar @karanjohar what have you done? Now everyone will know the name of MY next film! #WelcomeToNewYork. The leaked video shared by Karan Johar featured the entire star cast of the film- Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Boman Irani, Karan Johar, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh, Rana Daggubati and none other than Salman Khan.

And today, all the online goss is about a leaked conversation from a new film. #WelcomeToNewYork https://t.co/7gzbzzACxd@poojafilms @WizFilmsIN — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 18, 2018

Yes, you heard it right. Karan Johar will not be behind the camera but in front of it in his latest film. The Bollywood stars are seen having a discussion in the mini teaser on whose film does it really is? Sonakshi Sinha soon shared the first poster of the film with his fans on Twitter and tweeted, “THIS crazy bunch is here with some non stop laughs and endless entertainment! Bring on the madness aur haan…#WelcomeToNewYork @poojafilms @WizFilmsIN. The tag line of the film is ‘Bring on the madness’, which raises high hopes for the audiences from this humorous film. Titled as Welcome to New York, the multi starrer film promises to deliver India’s first comedy in 3D.

🤪 THIS crazy bunch is here with some non stop laughs and endless entertainment! Bring on the madness aur haan… #WelcomeToNewYork 🙏🏼@poojafilms @WizFilmsIN pic.twitter.com/w4jtrMixu6 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) January 18, 2018

Presented by Puja Entertainment and directed by Deepshikha Deshmukh, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 23rd 2018. Film director Deepshika said, “We have a phenomenal star cast and this poster video simply captures the stars having fun and the flavour of the film which is whacky and outright hilarious.” Bollywood stars Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh will be sharing the screen space for the first time while it will also be interesting to watch Karan Johar step out of the small screen to the appear in front of the Bollywood lens.