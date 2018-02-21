Amid the Welcome to New York row, Indian Films and TV producer council has decided to pass a resolution against all Pakistani artists working in Bollywood. The decision came after Union Minister Babul Surpriyo spoke against Pakistani artists working in the Indian Film Industry. Welcome To New York starring Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubatti, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta is slated to hit the screens on February 23.

Amid the Welcome To New York row over aced Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan giving his voice for the song Ishtehaar, Indian Films and TV producer council has decided to pass a resolution against Pakistani artists working in the Hindi Film Industry. In a press conference held on Wednesday evening, Sure Amin, CEO of the council said, ”Why do we need to rope in Pakistani artists when Hindi film industry has no dearth of talent.” The event was attended by singer turned politician Babul Supriyo and film producer Vashu Bhagnani who stated that they will take the message back to Mumbai and will ask all the filmmakers not to work with Pakistani artists because India comes first for them.

Speaking about the issue, music composer Shamir Tandon had earlier remarked that people should take collective stand against all Pakistani artiste and not single out one person. He said, “If as a country, or even as an industry, we take a collective stance against working with artistes (who are all blessed by Goddess Saraswati, irrespective of the origin) from across the border, I’m happy to adhere to the same. I will be the first one to refrain.”

“My point is, how come the same Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s Jag Ghumiya, which was used in the film Sultan, Mere Rashke Qamar, which was used in Baadshaho, skips this sentiment. Or for that matter, Atif Aslam’s recently released Dil Diyan Gallan in Tiger Zinda Hai or the Ajay Devgn song Sanu Ek Pal Chain in the film Raid released a couple days ago. Why were these songs not pulled up for using Pakistani voices, while mine has? Because most of those are cover versions and mine is an original?” he added.

Earlier, film director Chakri Toleti said in a statement,” No decision has been taken on the Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song. I don’t understand why we are being targeted like this. Our film Welcome To New York releases this Friday and this is just too much stress. We have made an entertaining film and we don’t want to hurt anyone.”

Controversies surrounding the film’s song started doing the rounds after Union Minister Babul Surpriyo said on Monday, “Bollywood, as an industry, can influence people. If film stars take a stand, it will be good for India. Pakistani artists should not be encouraged to work in India.” He further added, “I think the mindset of solving the tension between India and Pakistan with cricket and music is no more applicable. Pakistan is a terrorist country. Our soldiers are being constantly targeted and killed along the border.” Welcome To New York starring Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Rana Daggubatti, Riteish Deshmukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani and Lara Dutta is set to release February 23.