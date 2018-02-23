Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh starrer comedy film Welcome to New York was perhaps meant to be a comic tribute to awards shows and IIFA in particular. Unfortunately for director Chakri Toleti, who is making his Bollywood debut with this film, the script is filled with characters with no great role to play or story to tell. Despite Karan, Sonakshi, Boman, Riteish and Diljit, and even the guest appearance of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Rana Daggubati and others, the film can’t be salvaged.

Gujju girl Jinal (Sonakshi Sinha) has dreams of making it as a fashion designer and chances upon the IIFA contest in New York. Meanwhile, Punjabi munda Teji (Diljit) wants to become a big star and his friends enrol him into the IIFA contest as well. Both Jinal and Teji end up getting selected thanks to Sophie’s (Lara Dutta) wily plans to get back at her boss Gary (Boman Irani). The two meet on the flight to New York and the movie takes off from there.

Welcome to New York revolves around the IIFA awards and takes us through some behind-the-scenes events and happenings. Of course, it is not true-to-life but very spoofish in nature. We have producer-director Karan Johar play an exaggerated and garish version of himself in an effort to evoke laughs. And we have him playing a double role (an evil twin, Arjun) to boot. The movie takes off a lot on Karan’s films and includes a lot of in-jokes based on the industry and the celebs.

Karan Johar and Riteish are set to anchor the awards show and their scenes do elicit some laughter. But for the most part the film is just a flaccid tribute to Bollywood and the goings-on at awards shows.

