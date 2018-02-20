The Salman Khan and Arijit Singh debacle has been going on since their tussle over Sultan's song, while that had subsided, singer turned Union Minister Babul Supriyo recently gave a statement asking Salman Khan over the alleged replacement of Arijit Singh with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in the Sonakshi Sinha starrer Welcome to New York, Producer of the film Vashu Bhagnani has denied these allegations saying that Arijit never sang for the film.

Recently playback artist Arijit Singh and Salman Khan were set against each other over Ishtehaar, a melody created by Shamir Tandon in the Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Welcome to New York, and sung by Pakistani artist Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The tune has been commanding the internet for three weeks now and has collected around three million views. It was asserted that Salman, who has a cameo in the film, had evacuated Arijit’s rendition of the melody from the film and supplanted it with that of Rahat. The circumstance was contrasted with the Sultan debate two years back when Arijit had asked for Khan to retain his adaptation of Jag Ghoomeya through his Facebook page.

Vashu Bhagnani, the film’s producer in an interview with a leading daily said he wished individuals had confirmed this with him. “I saw all this on TV and online and was so confused as to what was happening. Arijit Singh never sang for Welcome to New York in any capacity and this can be checked. He never sang a scratch either. Shamir (Tandon), the composer of the song and I were interested in a certain texture of voice and Rahat suited it perfectly. So we asked him. If Arijit didn’t sing, how can anyone remove his voice?,” said Bhagnani.

Bhagnani likewise said that Rahat and some other Pakistani vocalists related with Bollywood have been recording melodies on the web, in the wake of Indo-Pak strains. “Since they aren’t visiting, all the web files are being exchanged online,” said Bhagnani, including that he was stunned by the remarks made by vocalist and Union Minister Babul Supriyo about the piece. Supriyo had said that his concern was not with Atif Aslam or Rahat, but rather with their Pakistani nationality.

“It’s not a political stand but probably the families who have lost their sons, brothers, fathers would feel a lot better should the entire country show solidarity in any manner possible,” Supriyo has been quoted as saying. “These rumours completely spoil a healthy ecosystem. I wonder what Rahat must be feeling beyond the border. Also, Arijit isn’t a scratch singer,” said composer Shamir Tandon.