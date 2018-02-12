Welcome To New York just dropped a song by the name of ‘Naina Phisal Gaye’ in which Salman is romancing Sonakshi Sinha in her dream sequence which also marks Salman’s cameo in the film. Welcome To New York primarily stars Sonakshi Sinha as a fashion designer, who is designing in clothes for Diljit Dosanjh’s character in the film along with Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Karan Johar.

