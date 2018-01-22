Salman Khan released the trailer to Welcome to New York which stars Karan Johar in a double role along with Sonakshi Sinha, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Riteish Deshmukh and Sushant Singh Rajput in a special appearance. The movies which is said to be the first comedy movie to release in 3-D. The movie will hit the theatres on Feburary 23 alongside Sonu ke Tittu ki Sweety.

Superstar Salman Khan on Monday launched the trailer of the ensemble cast comedy Welcome To New York via his Twitter page. Salman, in his inimitable style, wrote: “Ho gaya tum sab ka? Ye raha ‘Welcome To New York’ trailer (Are you guys done? Here’s the trailer).” Producer Vashu Bhagnani thanked Salman for his support. “Salman has been most gracious in believing in our film and supporting it. We believe the best way to entertain is through laughter and ‘Welcome To New York’ has tons of it. It’s an out-and-out laugh riot,” Bhagnani said in a statement.

Wiz Films’ Andre Timmins added: “We approached Salman to launch our film’s trailer and the generous person that he is, was more than happy to oblige.” Featuring Karan Johar who is seen in a double role in the movie, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta and Boman Irani, the entertainer is touted to be Bollywood’s first 3D comedy film. Actor Sushant Singh Rajput is seen in the trailer who is mistaken as MS Dhoni by Diljit’s character and the makers will reveal even more stars’ presence in the days to come. Director Chakri Toleti said in a statement: “We have an extraordinary cast in our film, but the beauty is how they complement each other. It was a pleasure working with such talented actors, as especially in comedy, timing is everything.”

The movie tells the story of two unlikely youngsters living in India in search of a better life for themselves. An unexpected trip to New York City sets them off on a comedic adventure that changes their lives forever. It will release on February 23.