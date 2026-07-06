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Home > Entertainment News > Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Earns ₹166.75 Crore Worldwide

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Earns ₹166.75 Crore Worldwide

Read the complete Day 10 box office report for Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3). The Akshay Kumar starrer hits the ₹100 crore club in India despite competition from Alpha.

Welcome To The Jungle, Image Credits- IMDb
Welcome To The Jungle, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 13:40 IST

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection:  Akhil Akkineni’s slapstick comedy film, Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3), reached a very important benchmark of its career on its second Sunday, crossing the highly-sought-after nett figure of ₹100 crores in India. This despite the stiff competition from Alia Bhatt’s latest action film, Alpha. The Akshay Kumar-starrer bounced back in a big way on its Day 10.

Firoz Nadiadwala is the producer of the high-profile film which depends upon its hardcore fans and family audience to achieve success on weekends.

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What is Welcome To The Jungle’s total collection on Day 10?

On the 10th day, the movie saw a remarkable rise of 30%, earning ₹9.75 crore by screening in 6,099 shows in India. It thus crossed a milestone of ₹114.90 crore lifetime net collections in India and became Akshay Kumar’s 21st movie of his career to earn 100 crore in India.

Abroad, the movie saw no surprises and earned ₹1.00 crore on Sunday, reaching a total of ₹166.75 crore lifetime gross collection.

Detailed Box Office Metrics Breakdown

  • India Nett Collection (Day 10): ₹9.75 crore

  • Total India Nett Collection: ₹114.90 crore

  • Total India Gross Collection: ₹136.80 crore

  • Total Overseas Gross Collection: ₹29.95 crore

  • Total Worldwide Gross Collection: ₹166.75 crore

How has the clash with Alpha affected its box office run?

Even as Welcome To The Jungle put up a strong opening week performance by closing the week at ₹93.15 crore nett, it appeared that the release of Alpha had curbed the growth of Welcome To The Jungle for its second weekend run. Alpha made considerable use of screen space and attracted big crowds at multiplexes to earn ₹34 crore in just three days.

This is evident in the fact that even as Welcome 3 maintained its consistent mid-week performance of ₹6 to 7 crore per day to open the weekend with ₹5 crore nett on Friday, it has managed to pull ₹9.75 crore nett on Sunday.

In fact, given that the movie has already earned enough through the sale of its digital, satellite, and music rights to recoup most of its production cost, it can be said that Welcome 3 is a highly profitable venture.

ALSO READ: Alpha Box Office Collection Day 3: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari Film Gains Momentum, Crosses Rs 58-Crore Mark Worldwide

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Earns ₹166.75 Crore Worldwide
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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Earns ₹166.75 Crore Worldwide

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Earns ₹166.75 Crore Worldwide
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Earns ₹166.75 Crore Worldwide
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Earns ₹166.75 Crore Worldwide
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