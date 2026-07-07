Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 11:Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Continues Strong Run, Crosses Rs 170 Crore Worldwide

“Welcome To The Jungle,” which is otherwise referred to as “Welcome 3,” directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz A. Nadiadwala, has ended its 11-day journey through box offices with strong figures. Starring Akshay Kumar in its lead role with an extensive cast, the movie has been able to overcome the usual Monday blues challenge and cross some important milestones.

What Are the Day 11 Box Office Collections for Welcome To The Jungle?

It was on its second Monday that Welcome To The Jungle brought in some more money for its total box office collection. In its 11-day theatrical run, the movie made a gross collection of ₹170.35 crores, with the help of which it has been able to entertain its audience. The movie is available in wide distribution in many places and has had 101,375 screenings ever since it was released.

Within the country, the total earnings of the movie are ₹117.55 crore. With the help of taxes and other entertainment levies in India, its gross collection is ₹139.90 crore. Industry experts have pointed out that the film’s second weekend retention rate, which witnessed a rise by 25–30%, has provided sufficient padding for it to overcome the drop on its 11th day.

How Is Welcome 3 Performing Internationally?

These international box-office figures show an active distribution presence in key foreign circuits. In the span of 11 days, Welcome to the Jungle has earned ₹30.45 crore net box-office revenue just in the foreign markets. Markets such as North America, the UK, and the UAE have been consistently contributing to these figures and making this comedy movie a global success.

Box Office Metrics Cumulative Collections (11 Days) India Nett ₹117.55 Cr India Gross ₹139.90 Cr Overseas Gross ₹30.45 Cr Worldwide Gross ₹170.35 Cr

With these numbers, Welcome To The Jungle officially marks Akshay Kumar’s 21st film to cross the coveted ₹100 crore net threshold at the Indian domestic box office, maintaining his strong position in the post-pandemic comedy market.

What Is the Plot of Welcome To The Jungle?

Welcome To The Jungle moves away from the city backdrop of the first two movies, opting for a survival comedy with a lot of exaggeration. The story begins with a collection of ex-gangsters, professional con artists and weird criminals whose ways cross each other in an undiscovered international jungle border.

The main source of conflict is that the main characters think that the top-secret military operation in the depths of the forest is actually a film shooting. Mistaking the whole affair to be a mere acting job, the group unknowingly takes down a dangerous international smuggling operation. Real bullets fly as the group has to put aside their peculiar enmities and employ their crazy underground skills to survive in the jungles.

Who Stars in the Ensemble Cast of Welcome 3?

The biggest advantage of “Welcome To The Jungle” is the massive star power involved, featuring many legendary acting duos from the ’90s and early 2000s. They include:

Akshay Kumar making his return in order to anchor the comedic mayhem.

Suniel Shetty & Paresh Rawal, maintaining the comedy duo tradition of the franchise.

Arshad Warsi & Jackie Shroff playing important characters.

Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon & Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead ladies’ roles.

Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav for generating situational comedy segments.

Though comparison with the movie industry indicates that Welcome 3 does have a slightly lower collection than other top movies from similar franchises (Bhooth Bangla), its production budget keeps it financially viable. Industry experts forecast that the film will end up with a domestic gross of about ₹150 crore.

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