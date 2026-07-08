Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 12: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Franchise Steady On Second Tuesday, Nears Rs 175 Crore Globally

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection: Ahmed Khan’s comedy starrer film Welcome to the Jungle (Welcome 3), despite facing normal weekly dips post its blockbuster second weekend, is standing strong in its second week at the box office. According to initial industry estimates, the third part of the popular comedy franchise is continuing to attract audiences in multiplexes and single screen territories.

As per early trade figures, Welcome to the Jungle amassed a total of ₹3.00 crore in India on its 12th day (second Tuesday).

What is the total domestic box office standing of Welcome 3?

With a widespread reach to 6,138 screens throughout the country, the entertainment of the family proved to be extremely successful in capitalizing on the potential offered by its star power. Backed up by a cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, and Paresh Rawal, the movie managed to score big numbers.

Detailed Domestic Collection Breakdown:

Total India Net Collection: ₹120.55 crore

Total India Gross Collection: ₹143.35 crore

The movie began its theatrical stint on an impressive note thanks to nostalgia for the celebrated series. Although the occupancy at multiplexes has become stable, the film’s local comedy of errors is still attracting groups of people at Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

How much has Welcome to the Jungle grossed worldwide?

The global market provides a continuous source of income generation for the franchise. In its twelfth day of release, the movie generated ₹0.50 crore in foreign markets, showing its usual second-week hold.

This makes the total global gross earnings of the film to be ₹30.95 crore until now. After adding its domestic earnings to it, Welcome to the Jungle has crossed the mark of ₹174.30 crore in worldwide gross earning.

Will the film cross the ₹200 crore global milestone?

However, the absence of the dynamic duo Uday Shetty and Majnu Bhai (Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar) due to well-publicized schedule clashes, the latest instalment from Ahmed Khan has generally found Favor with those looking for some mind-numbing fun in summers. The inclusion of large-scale jungle survival scenes along with Farhad Samji’s dialogue screenplay has certainly given the movie an added advantage in the mass centres.

With no upcoming holidays or festivals in the immediate future, it is now left to Welcome to the Jungle to keep up with its daily box office figures. In future course of action, it seems pretty safe that the movie will successfully be able to reach the mark of ₹200 crores worldwide.

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