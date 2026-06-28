Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Marches Towards Rs 40 Crore, Sees Strong Weekend Growth

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle is showing signs of a solid weekend at the box office. After a respectable opening on Friday, the comedy entertainer registered a healthy jump in collections on Saturday, taking its domestic total close to the Rs 40 crore mark in just two days. Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by the late Neeraj Vohra, the film marks the latest instalment in the popular Welcome franchise. Packed with one of the biggest ensemble casts seen in recent years, the comedy has managed to pull family audiences to theatres despite stiff competition.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 2

According to trade website Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected an estimated Rs 20 crore on its second day at the Indian box office. After opening with Rs 18.75 crore on Friday, the film’s two-day India net collection now stands at Rs 38.75 crore. Including overseas markets, the worldwide gross has already reached approximately Rs 57.50 crore.

The Saturday jump indicates positive word-of-mouth and the usual weekend boost, with all eyes now on Sunday’s numbers to determine whether the film can comfortably cross the Rs 60 crore domestic mark during its opening weekend.

How was the Welcome To The Jungle’s Occupancy?

The comedy recorded an overall 33% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Delhi-NCR emerged as one of the strongest markets, registering around 860 shows with nearly 40% occupancy. Mumbai followed closely, with approximately 692 shows and an occupancy of over 41%, reflecting strong turnout in key metropolitan centres.

The film has also performed well in several family-dominated circuits, where comedy entertainers traditionally enjoy longer theatrical runs.

Akshay Kumar’s reaction to the box office success goes viral

As the film continues its theatrical run, Akshay Kumar’s response to its early box office performance has also become a talking point online. While interacting with photographers at Mumbai airport, the actor was informed that Welcome To The Jungle had “set the box office on fire.” Reacting with his trademark humour, Akshay joked, “Bhai, ab tu mere kapde mat faad diyo,” leaving those around him laughing.

The light-hearted exchange has since gone viral across social media platforms, with fans praising the actor’s self-deprecating sense of humour.

Why is Welcome To The Jungle one of the year’s biggest comedy releases?

Welcome To The Jungle brings together an unusually large ensemble cast, continuing the franchise’s tradition of chaotic comedy and multiple storylines. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film features Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela and several others.

The Welcome franchise has remained one of Bollywood’s most recognisable comedy brands since the first film was released in 2007. With nostalgia working in its favour and a star-studded cast attracting audiences, the latest instalment appears to have found a strong footing at the box office.

Whether it can maintain this momentum on weekdays will determine whether it joins the list of Akshay Kumar’s biggest post-pandemic commercial successes.