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Home > Entertainment News > Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide After Strong Weekend Jump

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide After Strong Weekend Jump

Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle has delivered a solid opening weekend at the box office. After posting healthy growth on Sunday, the comedy entertainer is now inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark worldwide, giving the Welcome franchise a promising start.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3 (Photo: X)
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-06-29 13:27 IST

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s latest comedy Welcome To The Jungle is enjoying a strong theatrical run after a healthy opening weekend. The third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise witnessed another jump in collections on Sunday, putting the film within touching distance of the coveted Rs 100 crore worldwide milestone in just three days. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the Ahmed Khan directorial collected Rs 24.75 crore (India net) on Sunday, registering a 23.8% increase over Saturday’s Rs 20 crore haul. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at Rs 63.75 crore, while its India gross earnings have reached Rs 76.5 crore.

Internationally, the comedy continued to attract audiences, adding Rs 6 crore overseas on Day 3. Its total overseas gross now stands at Rs 16.7 crore, taking the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 93.2 crore after its opening weekend.

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection: Sunday Footfall Reflects Growing Audience 

The numbers suggest that positive word-of-mouth helped the film gain momentum over the weekend.

On Sunday, Welcome To The Jungle recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 45.71%. Morning shows opened at 18.23%, before climbing sharply to 52.69% during afternoon screenings. Evening shows witnessed the strongest response with 65.15% occupancy, while night shows settled at 46.77%.

Among key markets, Ahmedabad emerged as the best-performing city, recording 58.8% occupancy. The Delhi-NCR circuit hosted the highest number of screenings with 954 shows and an occupancy of 47.5%, while Mumbai reported 49% occupancy across 752 shows.

Welcome To The Jungle: Steady Climb Since Paid Previews

The film’s box office journey began with paid previews on Thursday evening, earning Rs 3.75 crore from nearly 2,500 shows. Friday brought a stronger opening with Rs 15.25 crore, followed by Rs 20 crore on Saturday. Sunday’s jump to Rs 24.75 crore capped off an encouraging weekend, suggesting the family entertainer has found acceptance among audiences.

While weekdays will now determine its long-term box office trajectory, the opening weekend has given exhibitors confidence that the film could sustain its run.

All About Welcome To The Jungle 

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle serves as the third chapter in the Welcome franchise. The story revolves around a corrupt businessman who plans to convert black money into white by backing a deliberately disastrous film production. However, his plan spirals into chaos when an incompetent film crew and a group of eccentric characters find themselves stranded in a dangerous jungle near the border.

The film boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts seen in recent Bollywood releases, featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Farida Jalal, Daler Mehndi, Urvashi Rautela, Zakir Hussain, Sudesh Berry, Bhagya Bhanushali, and the late Pankaj Dheer.

With nearly Rs 100 crore already in sight globally, the comedy appears to have delivered the franchise the opening weekend it was hoping for.

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide After Strong Weekend Jump

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide After Strong Weekend Jump

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide After Strong Weekend Jump
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide After Strong Weekend Jump
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide After Strong Weekend Jump
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Worldwide After Strong Weekend Jump

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