Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Holds Steady on Monday, Crosses Rs 85 Crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle has passed its first weekday test with a respectable hold at the box office. After an encouraging opening weekend, the comedy-action entertainer saw the expected dip on its first Monday but maintained steady collections despite competition from other films in theatres.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected an estimated Rs 8.50 crore net in India on Day 4.

While the figure is lower than Sunday’s earnings, it is considered a healthy Monday hold for a commercial entertainer that relies heavily on family audiences and word of mouth. With the latest numbers, the film’s India net collection stands at approximately Rs 72.25 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 85.67 crore after four days in cinemas.

Welcome To The Jungle: A strong opening weekend laid the foundation

The film enjoyed an impressive start at the box office, driven by franchise nostalgia, Akshay Kumar’s return to the comedy genre and a star-studded ensemble cast. It opened with Rs 15.25 crore net on Friday, in addition to Rs 3.75 crore earned through paid previews. Collections picked up over the weekend, with the film earning Rs 20 crore on Saturday before recording its biggest single-day haul of Rs 24.75 crore on Sunday.

Although Monday saw the expected decline in business, the film has managed to retain a significant portion of its audience, indicating that positive family footfalls continue to support its theatrical run. Trade analysts will now closely watch whether it can remain stable through the weekdays before entering its second weekend.

Welcome To The Jungle : Casts

One of the film’s biggest attractions is its massive cast, bringing together some of Bollywood’s most familiar comic and action stars. The film features Akshay Kumar alongside Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Vindu Dara Singh, Urvashi Rautela, Hemant Pandey, Brijendra Kala, Feroze Khan (Arjun), the late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Sudesh Berry, Jeetu Verma, Vrihi Kodvara, Adityaa Singgh and Bhagya Bhanushali.

The sheer scale of the ensemble has been one of the film’s biggest talking points since its announcement.

All About Welcome To The Jungle

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle serves as the third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise, following the 2007 cult comedy and its 2015 sequel. The story revolves around a group of gangsters, criminals and eccentric personalities whose lives collide in a jungle near the international border.

What begins as an operation resembling the shooting of a film quickly descends into complete chaos, leading to mistaken identities, comic misunderstandings, unexpected betrayals and high-octane action.

Staying true to the franchise’s trademark humour, the film combines slapstick comedy with larger-than-life action sequences and ensemble storytelling.

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