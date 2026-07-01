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Home > Entertainment News > Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees Slight Growth, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 120 Crore

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees Slight Growth, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 120 Crore

Ahmed Khan's multi-starrer comedy Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) has crossed the Rs 120 crore milestone globally on Day 5. Fronted by Akshay Kumar, the film earned Rs 9.25 crore nett in India on Tuesday, reflecting a solid 8.8% growth driven by reduced weekday ticket rates. The comedy entertainer has officially overtaken the lifetime worldwide gross of the 2007 original film in just five days.

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, Image Credits- IMDb
Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-01 13:36 IST

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection: The star-studded Akshay Kumar comedy Welcome To The Jungle has been able to clear its first big challenge at the box office. Being the third movie of the hugely successful Welcome series, it saw an upsurge on its first Tuesday (the fifth day of release) which officially made its total earnings cross Rs 120 crores internationally.

As per the trade tracker Sacnilk, the Ahmed Khan directorial earned Rs 9.25 crores nett in India on Day 5 of release after earning Rs 8.50 crores on the previous day. It saw an 8.8 percent increase in earnings on Tuesday due to the reduction in ticket prices which increased footfalls to theatres.

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Box Office Breakdown: Day 5 Collections

The madness-fuelled entertainer has shown strong hold in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, driven primarily by franchise nostalgia and Akshay Kumar’s return to core comedy.

Territory / Metric

Day 5 Collection / Cumulative Total

India Nett (Day 5)

Rs 9.25 crore

Total India Nett (5-Day Total)

Rs 81.50 crore

Total India Gross

Rs 97.17 crore

Overseas Gross

Rs 22.95 crore

Worldwide Gross Total

Rs 120.12 crore

Overtaking the 2007 Cult Original

In just five days, Welcome To The Jungle has achieved an important milestone for the franchise by outgrossing the lifetime total gross collection of the 2007 cult classic Welcome, which wrapped up its worldwide run with a lifetime total of Rs 117.91 crore (India Nett Rs 70.15 crore).

Though the comparisons aren’t directly proportional due to inflation and the much higher screen count, breaking the 120-crore barrier worldwide in just five days is a big respite for the makers of the movie due to its high-budget production.

Thanks to the big star-studded cast comprising of big actors in the industry such as Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff, the movie is drawing audiences into theatres despite its negative reviews. In the absence of any big release around it, Welcome To The Jungle has a clear path towards one of the biggest opening weeks of 2026.

With new movie set to release today the path for the movie to reach the Rs 200 crore might get a little rough but there is chance the hilarious sequel in the Welcome franchise might just easily overcome the new release hurdle and deliver the new record, for now we can just enjoy this movie and hope for the best.

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees Slight Growth, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 120 Crore
Tags: Ahmed Khanakshay kumarWelcome To The Jungle

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees Slight Growth, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 120 Crore
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees Slight Growth, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 120 Crore
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees Slight Growth, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 120 Crore
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees Slight Growth, Worldwide Total Crosses Rs 120 Crore

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