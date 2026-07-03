Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 7: Can Akshay Kumar’s Film Cross Rs 100 Crore Before Alpha Slows Its Run?

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 7: The first week of Ahmed Khan’s all-star comedy Welcome to the Jungle has ended and to be honest it was not so bad as the movie almost made its way to the Rs 100 crore club. But this is where the things for the Akshay Kumar starrer might face a tough road ahead of it.

While this is no lie the movie did good business, but the scenario has changed now as Alia Bhatt’s Alpha just entered the theatre today and this means the footfall for the Welcome trilogy is sure to go down.

No, it is for the time to tell whether the movie will overcome this roadblock or fall for it but for now let’s look at how the movie performed on its last day of the week

Welcome To The Jungle Enters The ₹90 Crore Club On Day 7

Within its opening Thursday, Welcome To The Jungle made an approximate net collection of ₹5.25 crores from the box offices of India, displaying a slight dip of 14.6% from the ₹6.15 crore net collection of Wednesday. The overall net collection of the movie within its opening week stands at a remarkable ₹92.90 crore.

Overall, the film has benefitted greatly due to the family appeal provided by its star-studded cast. With a steady international gross of ₹26.45 crore, the total worldwide collection of the movie has easily crossed the ₹137 crore mark, overcoming the production cost barrier easily

Can Akshay Kumar Hit ₹100 Crore Before Alpha Dominates?

Since Welcome To The Jungle is just ₹7.10 crore away from crossing the all-important milestone of ₹100 crore at the Indian box office, this is a no-brainer—only the time frame is in question.

The women-driven action flick Alpha featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari hits the theatres today and takes command of the prime screenings along with being an IMAX release in multiplexes targeting young adults. Although Alpha is definitely going to trim down the 9,917 shows of Jungle, analysts believe that the mass audience would definitely turn out in numbers during the weekend to enjoy Kumar’s comedic world.

The Impending Multi-Starrer Clash: Dhamaal 4 Looming

Welcome To The Jungle is currently dealing with the storm created by YRF’s Alpha, Welcome To The Jungle still needs to overcome another threat for its future theatrical performance success.

In the coming week, there will be more competition within the same genre, when Dhamaal 4 opens on 10 July. Sandwiched between two direct demographic competitors, it is now imperative that Ahmed Khan’s directorial venture keep its second Friday hold as solid as possible.

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