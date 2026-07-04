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Home > Entertainment News > Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Despite Alpha Challenge

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Despite Alpha Challenge

Welcome To The Jungle continued its steady run at the box office on Day 8, inching closer to the coveted Rs 100 crore mark in India. Despite facing fresh competition from Alia Bhatt's Alpha, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy remains a crowd-puller, especially among family audiences.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8 (Photo: X)
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 14:33 IST

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle may have slowed after an impressive opening week, but the comedy entertainer continues to hold its ground at the box office. The third instalment in the popular Welcome franchise is now just a step away from joining the Rs 100 crore club in India, despite the arrival of a major new release.

According to early estimates by trade portal Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 4.50 crore net in India on Day 8 (second Friday). While the collection is lower than Thursday’s Rs 5.50 crore, the drop is considered routine for a film entering its second week. With this, the film’s total India net collection stands at an estimated Rs 97.65 crore, while the India gross has reached approximately Rs 116.27 crore.

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Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 143 Crore

The film has also continued to perform overseas, adding around Rs 1 crore gross on Friday. Its international earnings now stand at Rs 27.45 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to an estimated Rs 143.72 crore after eight days in theatres.

The latest figures suggest that Welcome To The Jungle remains one of the strongest-performing Hindi releases of the season, even as competition intensifies.

Can the Film Enter the Rs 100 Crore Club This Weekend?

The Ahmed Khan directorial now requires less than Rs 2.5 crore to cross the Rs 100 crore net milestone in India—a feat that appears well within reach if weekend footfalls witness the customary jump. The film had enjoyed a robust opening, collecting nearly Rs 63.75 crore during its first weekend before maintaining stable weekday numbers and closing its opening week with over Rs 92 crore net.

Its second Friday slowdown was expected, particularly after Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s spy thriller Alpha hit cinemas, claiming a significant share of screens across the country. However, Welcome To The Jungle has continued attracting family audiences, aided by its slapstick humour and franchise recall.

A Franchise That Continues to Deliver

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome To The Jungle marks the third chapter in one of Bollywood’s most successful comedy franchises. The film arrives more than a decade after Welcome Back (2015) and features one of the largest ensemble casts in recent Hindi cinema.

Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade and several others. The story follows an eccentric billionaire whose fake film shoot inside a jungle spirals into chaos after the cast is mistaken for a military operation during a real terrorist mission.

The original Welcome (2007) emerged as a cult comedy and a major commercial success, while Welcome Back also enjoyed a profitable theatrical run. With Welcome To The Jungle already matching much of its predecessor’s India business within just over a week, all eyes are now on whether the film can sustain momentum beyond the Rs 100 crore milestone despite stiff competition at the box office.

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Despite Alpha Challenge
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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Nears Rs 100 Crore Despite Alpha Challenge
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