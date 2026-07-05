Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Crosses Rs 100 Crore in India Despite Alpha Clash

Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle has achieved a significant box office milestone by crossing the ₹100 crore net mark in India, even as the film faces its biggest challenge yet from Alia Bhatt-led spy thriller Alpha. The action-comedy, directed by Ahmed Khan, entered its second weekend with reduced screen count but continued to benefit from a strong first-week performance. The latest figures suggest that while Alpha has claimed a substantial share of premium screens and multiplex audiences, Welcome To The Jungle has managed to retain its foothold among family audiences and fans of the long-running comedy franchise.

Welcome To The Jungle box office collection Day 9

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Welcome To The Jungle collected an estimated ₹7.35 crore net in India on its ninth day, taking its total domestic net collection to ₹105 crore. The film’s India gross now stands at ₹125.02 crore. Internationally, the comedy added another ₹2.50 crore, pushing its overseas earnings to ₹29.95 crore. As a result, the film’s worldwide gross collection has climbed to ₹154.97 crore within nine days of release.

The milestone comes despite a noticeable reduction in shows following the release of Alpha, one of the biggest Hindi releases of the year.

Second-week slowdown was expected

The drop in collections was hardly unexpected. Like most commercial releases, Welcome To The Jungle witnessed a natural decline after its opening week, with the arrival of Alpha accelerating the slowdown. On Day 8, the film earned ₹4.50 crore net, around 18 per cent lower than Thursday’s collection, while playing across fewer screens. Even so, crossing the ₹100 crore mark before the end of its second weekend provides the film with an important commercial achievement.

Trade analysts now expect the comedy to continue posting steady weekend numbers before gradually slowing during the weekdays. Its long-term theatrical run will largely depend on audience word-of-mouth and how aggressively Alpha dominates multiplex screens in the coming weeks.

About Welcome To The Jungle

The third instalment in the Welcome franchise reunites audiences with the series’ trademark blend of slapstick comedy, confusion and larger-than-life characters. Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, the film boasts one of Bollywood’s biggest ensemble casts. Alongside Akshay Kumar, the film stars Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor and several others.

The story revolves around an eccentric billionaire who stages a fake film shoot inside a dense jungle as part of a secret plan. Chaos erupts when the cast and crew are mistaken for an actual military unit during a real terrorist operation, leading to a series of comic misunderstandings. While Alpha currently dominates the conversation at the box office, Welcome To The Jungle has already secured one of the year’s notable commercial milestones by comfortably entering the coveted ₹100 crore club.