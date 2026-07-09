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Home > Entertainment News > Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Enters Profit Zone, Beats Rustom At Indian Box Office

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Enters Profit Zone, Beats Rustom At Indian Box Office

Welcome To The Jungle has crossed its reported production budget within 13 days of release. The Akshay Kumar-led comedy has also overtaken Rustom at the domestic box office and is now eyeing a stronger second weekend despite fresh competition.

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13 (Photo: X)
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13 (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 13:44 IST

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13: Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle continues its impressive run at the box office. Despite the usual midweek decline, the comedy entertainer has remained steady and achieved a significant milestone by recovering its reported production budget within just 13 days of release.

According to early estimates, the Ahmed Khan directorial earned Rs 2.68 crore net in India on Wednesday (Day 13), registering a nearly 19.5% drop from Tuesday’s collections. With this, the film’s total domestic net collection has climbed to Rs 127.51 crore, while the India gross stands at approximately Rs 150.46 crore. The film has managed to sustain its momentum despite facing competition from new releases, including Alpha, Main Vaapas Aaunga, and Cocktail 2.

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Film Recovers Its Reported Budget

Made on a reported budget of Rs 125 crore, Welcome To The Jungle has now recovered its production cost at the Indian box office. Crossing the budget mark is seen as a positive milestone, although a film’s overall profitability also depends on additional factors such as marketing costs, distributor share and revenue from satellite and digital rights.

The latest numbers place the film in a comfortable position as it heads into another weekend.

Akshay Kumar Film Overtakes Rustom

The latest collections have also helped Welcome To The Jungle move up the list of Akshay Kumar’s highest-grossing Hindi films.

With an India net collection of Rs 127.51 crore, the comedy has edged past Rustom, which had earned around Rs 127.49 crore during its theatrical run. It has also surpassed Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil, strengthening its position among the top-grossing Hindi films at the domestic box office.

Can It Maintain Momentum?

The coming days will test the film’s staying power as Dhamaal 4 joins cinemas, adding fresh competition to the box office.

Released as the latest instalment in the popular Welcome franchise, the film features an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Dutt, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever and several other actors.

After a strong opening week of Rs 95.21 crore, the film has continued to post steady numbers during its second week. With its reported budget now recovered and another weekend ahead, all eyes will be on whether Welcome To The Jungle can continue its successful theatrical run and push towards its next major milestone at the domestic box office.

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Enters Profit Zone, Beats Rustom At Indian Box Office
Tags: akshay kumarWelcome To The Jungle

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Enters Profit Zone, Beats Rustom At Indian Box Office

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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Enters Profit Zone, Beats Rustom At Indian Box Office
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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 13: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Enters Profit Zone, Beats Rustom At Indian Box Office
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