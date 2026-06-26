Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review: 3.5/5, Akshay Kumar Delivers Laughs In A Star-Studded Comedy Entertainer

Welcome To The Jungle Movie Review: Akshay Kumar has finally returned to the genre he has been the master of all along. Having made a few badly conceived social drama films and dull action movies in succession, Akshay Kumar has finally returned to sit-com in its most genuine form. Welcome To The Jungle is not trying to revolutionize the wheel and is not competing with the impossible-to-beat cult classic Anees Bazmee’s 2007 film.

The film makes use of fourth wall breaking right from the outset. When one character exclaims, “Welcome, welcome, welcome…meaning welcome three times. This is Welcome 3,” the audience will know that this is pure, unabashed, brain-dead entertainment made just for fun.

What Is The Plot Of Welcome To The Jungle?

The Movie-Within-A-Movie Setup

The story begins with an exceedingly rich businessman (Zakir Hussain) facing the prospect of being raided by the income tax department. How does he manage his problem? By bleeding out money on the production of an exceedingly costly film worth Rs 2000 crores that is bound to fail. He chooses an exceptionally unlucky film director named Dev (Rajpal Yadav) and a dodgy producer named Das (Paresh Rawal). This introduces us to our hero, Rajeev (Akshay Kumar), once a star of Bollywood now in Bhojpuri movies.

The Azaad Ganj Twist

This becomes even worse when Romeo (played by Arshad Warsi), the brother of Majnu, and Yeda Anna (Suniel Shetty), the brother of Uday, join in the shoot. The whole process begins with an illegal filming of a movie that goes out of hand when the entire cast shifts to the borders of the country in a village known as Azaad Ganj, landing in the trap of a dreaded terrorist called Jatara (Jackie Shroff).

Does The Writing And Screenplay Deliver Laughs?

Late Neeraj Vora’s basic plot and screenplay work as the anchor for this behemoth-sized ship. Even though dialogues by Farhad Samji have been criticized in the past few years, he pulls it off surprisingly well with his dialogues.

It should be noted that this movie starts off rather slowly, as the introduction of so many characters takes up the first 30 minutes of the movie. But after that, the movie picks pace and the screenplay really pick up the pace. The comedy strikes a perfect balance between Bollywood style slapstick comedy and pop culture references.

Who Steals The Show In The Ensemble Cast?

Akshay Kumar keeps the whole messy world together. Through his body language in reaction shots, he shows that his sense of comedy hasn’t failed him yet. It feels like a nostalgic trip seeing him perform alongside Suniel Shetty and Arshad Warsi. Nevertheless, the MVP awards go to the veterans. Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, and Rajpal Yadav milk every single second of their screen time. However, it is Farida Jalal who totally takes the viewers by surprise, hijacking the entire third-act climax with her perfect comic timing. In contrast, the women in lead are nothing more than clichéd glamour roles.

How Is The Direction And Technical Craft in Welcome To The Jungle?

The director, Ahmed Khan, takes on quite a logistical feat with this ensemble cast, and by and large, he manages to make sure the traffic flows effortlessly. The production is indeed huge, complete with bright-coloured background scenes that make the movie worth watching at the theatre.

However, the biggest weakness of the entire movie comes in its soundtracks. Except for the “Ghis-Ghis” track and “Uncha Lamba Kad Forever,” all the songs in the movie are completely forgettable and just obstacles to the flow of the story.

Hit Or Miss: The Final Verdict for Welcome To The Jungle

“Welcome to the Jungle” is a noisy, proud, and wild family entertainment which lives up to all expectations presented in the movie poster. If you hope to enjoy good logic or screenplay, you will be frustrated. However, when you decide to turn off your mind and watch industry professionals have the most fun possible on screen, you won’t regret spending time on this jungle tour.

Rating: 3.5 / 5

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