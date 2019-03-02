#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan: Indian Hero Abhinandan has come back to India. Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to India by Pakistan at Wagah Border yesterday. He was apprehended by the Pakistan Army after an aerial confrontation with 24 Pakistani jets, which attempted to cross the Line of Control on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. However, Pakistan has finally returned back the IAF(Indian Air Force) commander as a gesture of peace. India’s exultant mood is reflecting on Twitter, Instagram everywhere and the only thing that trends whole day is #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan.
Many celebrities have shown their ecstasy through the medium of their posts. Shah Rukh Khan wrote that Abhinandan’s homecoming is one best feeling for every Indian, his bravery gave us courage. Apart from that many other celebs wrote their humble greetings for the brave commander such as Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor and many more have tweeted.
The glimpse of happiness that have been seen everywhere after such a long time post-Pulwama attack worth million-dollar. Not only celebs but commoners have also shown their happiness through the medium of writing quotes, sketching pictures of Abhinandan.
It could be said, that Abhinandan’s homecoming is one of the biggest winnings for the entire Country and the way how the whole film fraternity took a stand against terrorism is appreciable.
These are some of the tweets that show the happiness of our Indian actors who earmarked Abhinandan as their real hero and praised his efforts thoroughly.
