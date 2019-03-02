#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan: From Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh, Bollywood celebs celebrate as IAF Pilot returns India : Along with the entire nation, Bollywood celebrities are also welcoming India Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's homecoming. Celebs have expressed their ecstasy with some overwhelming posts for the brave security officer on Twitter. Badshah Shah Rukh Khan tweeted that Abhinandan's homecoming is one best feeling for every Indian, his bravery gave us courage. Apart from that many other celebs wrote their humble greetings for the brave commander including Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor among others.

#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan: Indian Hero Abhinandan has come back to India. Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was handed over to India by Pakistan at Wagah Border yesterday. He was apprehended by the Pakistan Army after an aerial confrontation with 24 Pakistani jets, which attempted to cross the Line of Control on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. However, Pakistan has finally returned back the IAF(Indian Air Force) commander as a gesture of peace. India’s exultant mood is reflecting on Twitter, Instagram everywhere and the only thing that trends whole day is #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan.

Many celebrities have shown their ecstasy through the medium of their posts. Shah Rukh Khan wrote that Abhinandan’s homecoming is one best feeling for every Indian, his bravery gave us courage. Apart from that many other celebs wrote their humble greetings for the brave commander such as Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and Arjun Kapoor and many more have tweeted.

There is no better feeling than Coming back Home, for home is the place of love, hope & dreams. Ur bravery makes us stronger. Eternally grateful. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan pic.twitter.com/NFTRINu6Mw — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 1, 2019

Welcome home Abhinandan! आपकी वीरता सर आँखों पर! Inspiration to our whole nation . Jai Hind 🇮🇳✊ — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 1, 2019

The entire nation welcomes you home Abhinandan. You are a true Hero. 🇮🇳 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 1, 2019

We salute your valour and the entire nation is extremely proud of you Wing Commander Abhinandan… Welcome home 🙂 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 1, 2019

Waiting with bated breath #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) March 1, 2019

Our hero is home. #Abhinandan 🇮🇳 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) March 1, 2019

The face of bravery and courage for an entire nation. You showed the entire world what the love for a country means and from all of us, #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan! — Apoorva Mehta (@apoorvamehta18) March 1, 2019

It’s midnight & I cannot sleep. I’m so happy that #AbhinandanVartaman is going to be coming home. I can only imagine what his family feels right now. Every minute will feel like a lifetime & the heart will skip many beats. #WelcomeBackAbhinandan 🙏 We salute your bravery & valour — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 1, 2019

Everyone awaits your return . Proud of you sir !! Salutes to the brave son of india #WelcomeHomeAbhinandan — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) March 1, 2019

Everyone can learn something or two about real heroism from you. The entire nation is extremely proud of you and your courage! #WelcomebackAbhinanadan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 1, 2019

Welcome Back Home Dear #Abhinanadan – we salute your courage, bravery & service to our nation. 🇮🇳 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 1, 2019

The glimpse of happiness that have been seen everywhere after such a long time post-Pulwama attack worth million-dollar. Not only celebs but commoners have also shown their happiness through the medium of writing quotes, sketching pictures of Abhinandan.

It could be said, that Abhinandan’s homecoming is one of the biggest winnings for the entire Country and the way how the whole film fraternity took a stand against terrorism is appreciable.

These are some of the tweets that show the happiness of our Indian actors who earmarked Abhinandan as their real hero and praised his efforts thoroughly.

