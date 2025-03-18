Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
  We're Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

While some critics have accused Markle of trying to create a GOOP-inspired lifestyle brand, Paltrow dismissed the rivalry claims.

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow And Meghan Markle


Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has landed another cover for Vanity Fair, where she opens up about various aspects of her life.

The 52-year-old Oscar-winning actress posed for the magazine in a stunning lace top and mini skirt, in a shoot captured by Ned Rogers.

Thoughts on Meghan Markle and Lifestyle Branding

Paltrow was also asked about Meghan Markle and whether she sees her as a competitor. While some critics have accused Markle of trying to create a GOOP-inspired lifestyle brand, Paltrow dismissed the rivalry claims.

“I don’t know Meghan and Harry. I’ve met Meghan, and she seems lovely, but we’re not really friends,” she said. She also emphasized that she believes in supporting other women rather than seeing them as competitors.

Goop Layoffs and Business Future

In response to reports about Goop’s future following an 18% staff layoff in 2024, Paltrow set the record straight. “Maybe I would care if it were true that we were struggling, but I’m very clear on where we stand,” she clarified.

During the interview, Paltrow reflected on her past relationship with Brad Pitt, whom she dated from 1994 to 1997. The actress described Pitt as an “intriguing character” and compared dating him to being with a royal figure, saying, “It’s like having dated Prince William or something.”

The actress also spoke about her ex-husband, Chris Martin, the frontman of Coldplay. Paltrow, who shares two children—Apple and Moses—with Martin, expressed their continued bond despite their separation.

“It’s not quite like being siblings, but we are family. He is there for me through anything, and vice versa,” she revealed.

Updates on Apple and Moses in College

Paltrow also provided an update on their children, emphasizing how well-adjusted they are despite growing up in the spotlight.

“They are the children of two super-famous people, and they understand what comes with that. But you’d be surprised at how humble and down-to-earth they are,” she shared.

The actress revealed that the current political climate has taken a toll on her mental well-being. She admitted, “I am riddled with anxiety…My nervous system is so f*ed.”**

Filed under

Gwyneth Paltrow Meghan Markle

