Home > Entertainment > ‘What About Valmiki?’: Internet Roasts Ramayana Part I ‘Writer’ Shridhar Raghavan Over Story Credit

‘What About Valmiki?’: Internet Roasts Ramayana Part I ‘Writer’ Shridhar Raghavan Over Story Credit

With his news about the Ramayana, Namit Malhotra stunned the internet, and people are also complimenting Nitesh Tiwari on his masterful performance.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 15:03:18 IST

On social media, the first look at the two-part epic historical drama, which stars Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ranbir Kapoor, has created a lot of interest.

In addition, Sunny Deol plays Hanuman and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman. Two international icons, Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are handling the music, which enhances the movie’s spectacular appeal. The main issue with the movie is that Shridhar Raghavan wrote the screenplay.

What’s going on?

However, the story always has a twist. The Ramayana author Shridhar Raghavan’s filmography was unearthed by certain users. High-octane entertainers like Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, Yudhra, and others can be found throughout his oeuvre. Some users are now worried that Ramayana might end up like Adipurush.

Even the preview for his next movie, War 2, has drawn criticism, particularly for its presentation and images. Some fans are now concerned about whether the storytelling in Ramayana will be commensurate with the film’s scope and cultural significance as a result of that backlash.

On the Other hand, most of them also suggested that we hold off until the film’s release.

Memes about how horribly Adipurush failed with its visual effects, a department that looks excellent in Prime Focus Studios’ Ramayana: Part I, were all over the Internet yesterday. Today, the focus of this memefest is writer Shridhar Raghavan. The “story” of Ramayana: Part I has been attributed to Shridhar Raghavan, the scriptwriter of Khakee, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3.

It makes sense that social media is criticizing the filmmakers and Shridhar Raghavan for denying original authors like Valmiki credit.



On X, someone posted, “What about brother Valmiki?”

“Sridhar Raghavan calling himself the writer of Ramayana is not too different from an Indian calling themselves Caucasian or a homeopath calling themselves doctor,” a different individual stated.



Many people think that the screenplay is the one thing that may make Ramayana worse. Millions of people consider the epic to be sacred and emotionally significant, so anything less than a profoundly moving and respectful story could backfire. Nevertheless, there is still hope. There is a chance for Shridhar Raghavan to step up and disprove his detractors. In addition to silencing trolls, a compelling screenplay that respects the Ramayana’s essence might make the movie genuinely remarkable.

