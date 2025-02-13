‘What All Happens When Mouth Opens’, AR Rahman Cleverly Takes A Sly Dig At Ranveer Allahbadia

At the music launch event for Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, AR Rahman appeared to make a veiled remark about the ongoing controversy.

The controversy surrounding the talent show India’s Got Latent has intensified, making national headlines. An FIR has been registered against the show’s creator, Samay Raina, along with other panelists, following an allegedly offensive remark by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

As the discussions continue, renowned composer AR Rahman seemingly weighed in on the issue with a subtle comment at a recent event.

AR Rahman’s Statement Sparks Speculation

When Vicky playfully asked him to describe his music using three emojis, Rahman humorously responded, “First with the mouth closed,” making a mouth-closing gesture with his hands. He then added, “This past week, we have all seen what happens when the mouth opens.”

The comment amused the audience and left Vicky in splits. Many attendees and online users speculated that Rahman’s remark was aimed at the India’s Got Latent controversy, particularly at Ranveer Allahbadia’s contentious joke.

What Led to the India’s Got Latent Controversy?

The controversy erupted after guest panelist Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate joke about “watching your parents have sex or joining them” during an episode of India’s Got Latent.

The comment sparked outrage, with many labeling it vulgar and offensive.

Following the backlash, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell launched an investigation and registered a case against 30 to 40 individuals associated with the show, spanning from its first episode to the sixth.

Influencers and comedians, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and Samay Raina, are reportedly being questioned in connection with the show.

The Guwahati Crime Branch also lodged an FIR against various creators linked to the program, citing charges related to obscenity and the protection of women’s dignity.

AICWA Condemns the Show, Calls for a Ban

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a strong statement against India’s Got Latent, criticizing Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks as “abhorrent” and “disrespectful” to social values.

The association called for an immediate ban on the show and urged actors and filmmakers to distance themselves from its creators.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina Respond

Amid mounting criticism, Ranveer Allahbadia released a public apology, acknowledging that his comment was inappropriate. “My remark wasn’t just inappropriate; it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my strength, and I am here to sincerely apologize,” he stated in a video posted on his social media platforms.

He further emphasized that he would never intend to disrespect family values.

Samay Raina also addressed the controversy, revealing that he had taken down all videos of the show from YouTube and would fully cooperate with authorities in the investigation.

As the case unfolds, the controversy continues to spark widespread debate about content standards in digital entertainment.

