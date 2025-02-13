Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

‘What All Happens When Mouth Opens’, AR Rahman Cleverly Takes A Sly Dig At Ranveer Allahbadia

At the music launch event for Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, AR Rahman appeared to make a veiled remark about the ongoing controversy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
‘What All Happens When Mouth Opens’, AR Rahman Cleverly Takes A Sly Dig At Ranveer Allahbadia

AR Rahman And Ranveer Allahbadia


The controversy surrounding the talent show India’s Got Latent has intensified, making national headlines. An FIR has been registered against the show’s creator, Samay Raina, along with other panelists, following an allegedly offensive remark by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

As the discussions continue, renowned composer AR Rahman seemingly weighed in on the issue with a subtle comment at a recent event.

AR Rahman’s Statement Sparks Speculation

At the music launch event for Chhaava, featuring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, AR Rahman appeared to make a veiled remark about the ongoing controversy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When Vicky playfully asked him to describe his music using three emojis, Rahman humorously responded, “First with the mouth closed,” making a mouth-closing gesture with his hands. He then added, “This past week, we have all seen what happens when the mouth opens.”

The comment amused the audience and left Vicky in splits. Many attendees and online users speculated that Rahman’s remark was aimed at the India’s Got Latent controversy, particularly at Ranveer Allahbadia’s contentious joke.

What Led to the India’s Got Latent Controversy?

The controversy erupted after guest panelist Ranveer Allahbadia made an inappropriate joke about “watching your parents have sex or joining them” during an episode of India’s Got Latent.

The comment sparked outrage, with many labeling it vulgar and offensive.

Following the backlash, the Maharashtra Cyber Cell launched an investigation and registered a case against 30 to 40 individuals associated with the show, spanning from its first episode to the sixth.

Influencers and comedians, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, and Samay Raina, are reportedly being questioned in connection with the show.

The Guwahati Crime Branch also lodged an FIR against various creators linked to the program, citing charges related to obscenity and the protection of women’s dignity.

AICWA Condemns the Show, Calls for a Ban

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued a strong statement against India’s Got Latent, criticizing Ranveer Allahbadia’s remarks as “abhorrent” and “disrespectful” to social values.

The association called for an immediate ban on the show and urged actors and filmmakers to distance themselves from its creators.

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina Respond

Amid mounting criticism, Ranveer Allahbadia released a public apology, acknowledging that his comment was inappropriate. “My remark wasn’t just inappropriate; it wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my strength, and I am here to sincerely apologize,” he stated in a video posted on his social media platforms.

He further emphasized that he would never intend to disrespect family values.

Samay Raina also addressed the controversy, revealing that he had taken down all videos of the show from YouTube and would fully cooperate with authorities in the investigation.

As the case unfolds, the controversy continues to spark widespread debate about content standards in digital entertainment.

ALSO READ: Who Is Bailey Hutchins’ Husband? Virak TikTok Star And Nurse Dies At 26 After Deadly Cancer Battle

Filed under

AR Rahman Bollywood News Ranveer Allahbadia Trending news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Who Is Gillie Da Kid? Rapper Says Police Told Him 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Noah Scurry Was His Son’s Killer

Who Is Gillie Da Kid? Rapper Says Police Told Him 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Noah Scurry...

Who Is Bailey Hutchins’ Husband? Virak TikTok Star And Nurse Dies At 26 After Deadly Cancer Battle

Who Is Bailey Hutchins’ Husband? Virak TikTok Star And Nurse Dies At 26 After Deadly...

Can Cancer Risk Be Detected Before Birth? Groundbreaking Study Reveals Shocking Results

Can Cancer Risk Be Detected Before Birth? Groundbreaking Study Reveals Shocking Results

‘Big Con Job’, Trump Calls To Shut Down Of Education Department Immediately

‘Big Con Job’, Trump Calls To Shut Down Of Education Department Immediately

Chinese Apps Return To India: Strategic Rebranding And New Partnerships

Chinese Apps Return To India: Strategic Rebranding And New Partnerships

Entertainment

Who Is Gillie Da Kid? Rapper Says Police Told Him 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Noah Scurry Was His Son’s Killer

Who Is Gillie Da Kid? Rapper Says Police Told Him 17-Year-Old Basketball Star Noah Scurry

Who Is Bailey Hutchins’ Husband? Virak TikTok Star And Nurse Dies At 26 After Deadly Cancer Battle

Who Is Bailey Hutchins’ Husband? Virak TikTok Star And Nurse Dies At 26 After Deadly

‘Voice Of All Married Women’: Sanya Malhotra Movie ‘Mrs.’ Becomes Most Searched, Why?

‘Voice Of All Married Women’: Sanya Malhotra Movie ‘Mrs.’ Becomes Most Searched, Why?

Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina, Slams Udit Narayan For Kissing Fans In Viral Video, WATCH

Rakhi Sawant Backs Samay Raina, Slams Udit Narayan For Kissing Fans In Viral Video, WATCH

Rakhi Sawant: If The Viral Audio, ‘Kis Color Ke Chhaddi Pehne Ho’ Is Not Vulgur, Then Even Samay Raina Show Is Not

Rakhi Sawant: If The Viral Audio, ‘Kis Color Ke Chhaddi Pehne Ho’ Is Not Vulgur,

Lifestyle

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week 2025: Who Says You Need A Partner? Here’s How To Celebrate Self-Love

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Hug Day-Why A Hug Can Make You Healthier And Happier?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Valentine’s Week: Why Teddy Day Is The Softest Expression Of Love?

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming Platform For Free

Is Your Partner An Anime Fan? Celebrate Your Valentines’ Week With The World’s Lagest Anime-Streaming

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox