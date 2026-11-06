What Are The Latin Grammys? Why Diljit Dosanjh’s Performance Alongside Karol G And Bizarrap Matters

Punjabi music is making its way to one of the most prestigious international music awards shows, as Diljit Dosanjh has been confirmed to perform at the 2026 Latin Grammy Awards. He will be performing along with a number of other artists in an international lineup that includes Colombian pop artist Karol G, Argentine producer and DJ Bizarrap, Rosalía, Anitta and Daddy Yankee, amongst others.

Diljit Dosanjh was announced to perform by The Latin Recording Academy on November 5, becoming a part of the performers’ list for the 27th edition of the show. His management announced the event by posting, “Punjabi AA Gaye Grammy Oye (Punjabis have arrived at Grammy).”

It has raised interest about an important point regarding what exactly are the Latin Grammys, and what sets them apart from the Grammy Awards that everyone is familiar with. Another reason why Diljit Dosanjh’s selection is interesting is that he represents Punjabi music whereas the event honors Latin music and its musicians.

What Are The Latin Grammy Awards?

Latin Grammy Awards is an annual musical award event that is held every year by the Latin Recording Academy, which is an international body that seeks to recognize excellence in Latin music and reward the artists and professionals involved in it. Described as the Latin music’s greatest night, this awards show celebrates success in various categories such as Latin pop, Urban, Regional Mexican Music, Salsa, Tropical music, Rock and Songwriting.

It is important to note that the award event is not just a local edition of concerts and music festivals. This is an industry award show which has a membership voting system. The Latin Recording Academy is a body made up of professionals in the field of music from various nations who participate in the awards program of the academy.

How Are The Latin Grammys Different From The Main Grammy Awards?

Despite the fact that both events carry the name Grammy, the Latin Grammys and the mainstream Grammys are produced by different organizations. The mainstream Grammys are produced by the Recording Academy in the United States and award outstanding performances in various music genres and recordings. The Latin Grammys are produced by the Latin Recording Academy and are focused on recognizing excellence in music related to the Latin music industry.

Language eligibility criteria represent one of the key differences between the events. According to the criteria set by the Latin Recording Academy by 2026, most of the eligible recordings have to satisfy certain language criteria in terms of Spanish, Portuguese or recognized Ibero-American languages and their dialects. In general, the language eligibility criterion for recordings with lyrics amounts to 60%, although there are stricter criteria in some categories. Another difference is the fact that the nominations and voting procedures of the two events are different. A mere nomination to perform at the Latin Grammys does not imply an award nomination.

Why Is Diljit Dosanjh’s Latin Grammy Performance Significant?

Diljit Dosanjh’s inclusion brings a Punjabi music artist into a ceremony whose central focus is Latin music. His announcement alongside artists such as Karol G and Bizarrap has created an opportunity to place Punjabi music before an international audience through one of the most recognised platforms in the Latin recording industry.

It is important to distinguish this from an award nomination. The Latin Recording Academy has announced Diljit as a performer, but he has not been named among the nominees on the basis of this announcement. The Academy has also not disclosed what song he will perform or confirmed a joint performance with any of the other artists.

His team’s response, “Punjabi AA Gaye Grammy Oye”, captured the excitement around the announcement and the cultural significance many listeners attached to it.

Who Else Will Perform At The Latin Grammys 2026?

Diljit joins a line-up that includes various big names from the Latin and international music scene. This includes Karol G, Bizarrap, Baby Ranks, Bad Gyal, DJ Premier, Grupo Niche, Jay Wheeler, Nathy Peluso, Luis Enrique and Ángel “Cucco” Peña, among others.

The previously announced performers include Anitta, Daddy Yankee, Rosalía, Juanes, Feid, Carín León, Grupo Frontera, Mon Laferte, Reik, Kany García and The Warning. The show also pays homage to the recently deceased Willie Colón, the renowned Nuyorican artist linked to the creation of salsa music. There will be another tribute to the Mexican singer-songwriter José Alfredo Jiménez, whose musical producer is Edgar Barrera.

When And Where Will The Latin Grammy Awards 2026 Take Place?

The 27th Annual Latin Grammy Awards will take place on November 12 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Roselyn Sánchez, actor and producer, will serve as host of this event for the tenth time. The main ceremony, lasting three hours, will be aired live on Univision, UNIMÁS and Galavisión, and streamed on ViX, starting at 8 pm Eastern Time, after a one-hour pre-show.

Diljit’s participation represents yet another global stage in his growing journey as a musician. Even though no specific details regarding his performance have been revealed yet, he has managed to make Punjabi music an element of discussion during the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards.

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