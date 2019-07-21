Priyanka Chopra who recently turned 36 was spotted smoking with hubby Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Sharma during her Miami Vacation. Fans express shock as Priyanka Chopra is an asthma patient.

Priyanka Chopra is having one bash of a year from getting married to long-time boyfriend Nick Jonas to making her Hollywood debut with Quantico and Baywatch, Priyanka is surely having a blast. The diva who recently turned 37 is celebrating her bday in Miami with hubby Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Sharma. Amid her bday bash a new controversy has cropped up, a photo has gone viral where she is seen smoking and her 40 million fans remind her of anti-asthma campaign.

Among other pictures which have surfaced are her jet-skiing in a pink bikini and hugging Nick Jonas and now this of her smoking with Nick Jonas and Madhu Sharma who too are smoking a cigar. Yes, it isn’t a big matter to see girls smoking but the picture has gone viral for the alleged hypocrisy. Priyanka Chopra who had shot a video for Cipla where she revealed having asthma and started a campaign – Say Yes To Asthama.

In the video, she had also said that people should not use crackers and how the smoke causes problems for asthmatic people during festivals. So for a person who suffers from Asthama, fans are quite surprised to see her take a drag.

Check out the picture below where PeeCee is seen having a drag:

This is the second time PC has been slammed for hypocrisy first for using crackers on her marriage and now this. Let’s see what Twitterati feels about this here:

Extremely devasted by all the news coming in from #Assam and other parts of India.

It’s heartbreaking to read about the displacement and loss of life. My prayers with those affected. Please donate at https://t.co/d5dow5OuLG and https://t.co/GNytaEqF0r — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) July 17, 2019

Good Morning! Good to see that @priyankachopra’s asthma has been cured overnight 😍 Doctors are god 🙏🏻 pic via @Cheekoadmi pic.twitter.com/il2A5TN455 — Maithun (The Fauxy) (@Being_Humor) July 21, 2019

“Yes, I’ve asthma. The cigarette I’m smoking and crackers I’m burning are made by reverse osmosis which releases oxygen. Yes, I’m devastated by Assam floods. Wo to Nick bina bataye cake le aaya. Uska dil rakne ke liye hans kar kaat dia warna andar se to I’m devastated.” pic.twitter.com/MYsqgh4DDk — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 21, 2019

Priyanka Chopra trying to cure the Asthma she developed on Diwali! pic.twitter.com/ifvKNNiwpE — Aviral sharma (@sharmaAvl) July 21, 2019

