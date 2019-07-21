Priyanka Chopra is having one bash of a year from getting married to long-time boyfriend Nick Jonas to making her Hollywood debut with Quantico and Baywatch, Priyanka is surely having a blast. The diva who recently turned 37 is celebrating her bday in Miami with hubby Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Sharma. Amid her bday bash a new controversy has cropped up, a photo has gone viral where she is seen smoking and her 40 million fans remind her of anti-asthma campaign.

Among other pictures which have surfaced are her jet-skiing in a pink bikini and hugging Nick Jonas and now this of her smoking with Nick Jonas and Madhu Sharma who too are smoking a cigar. Yes, it isn’t a big matter to see girls smoking but the picture has gone viral for the alleged hypocrisy. Priyanka Chopra who had shot a video for Cipla where she revealed having asthma and started a campaign – Say Yes To Asthama.

In the video, she had also said that people should not use crackers and how the smoke causes problems for asthmatic people during festivals. So for a person who suffers from Asthama, fans are quite surprised to see her take a drag.

Check out the picture below where PeeCee is seen having a drag:

This is the second time PC has been slammed for hypocrisy first for using crackers on her marriage and now this. Let’s see what Twitterati feels about this here: 

 

