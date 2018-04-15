According to latest media reports, both Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra have been roped in for Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Bharat. This will be Salman Khan’s third collaboration with Ali Abbas Zafar after successful ventures like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai and will be backed by Atul Agnihotri.

After many speculations, the latest buzz about Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat is that not one, but two actresses will be a part of this much-anticipated project which will be helmed by ace filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar. If latest media reports are to be believed, both Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra have been roped in for Salman Khan’s forthcoming film Bharat, which is scheduled for Eid release. While the initial reports stated that Priyanka will be a part of the film, following which it was heard that she had backed out and Katrina Kaif would be seen in the film instead, the fresh reports suggest that both of them will be part of Salman Khan’s Bharat.

A leading daily quoted a source as saying, “While there has been so much confusion and speculation about the leading lady in Bharat, the makers have chosen to stay quiet as the discussion with several actresses continued. However, they have finalised to have both Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif on board for the movie. Both the actresses will have distinct and important roles in the film and it will be the first time they will feature in one film together.”

ALSO READ: In the wake of Kathua rape case, filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh explains how the story of Kahaani 2 is a reality

Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father which narrates modern Korean history from the 1950s to the modern day through the life of an ordinary man. The film will mark Salman’s third collaboration with ace director Ali Abbas Zafar after blockbuster films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat will be backed by Atul Agnihotri. If these reports are true, then it will be Salman Khan’s eighth film together. They both have previously worked in films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Yuvvraaj, Hello, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Tiger Zinda Hai. Their last film Tiger Zinda Hai was a blockbuster and did phenomenal business at the Box Office.

ALSO READ: October is a film where box office doesn’t scare you: Varun Dhawan

ALSO READ: Hindi Medium China box office collection Day 11: Irrfan Khan-Saba Qamar starrer collects Rs 184.06 crore

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App