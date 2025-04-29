What Did Ajith Kumar Say About The Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists ambushed a group of tourists, resulting in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen.

Actor Ajith has condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack and offered prayers for the families of the victims.

Actor Ajith Kumar has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, expressing deep sorrow for the families of those who lost their lives. Speaking to news agency ANI, Ajith shared his heartfelt condolences and emphasized the importance of empathy among people to prevent such tragedies in the future.

The tragic attack occurred in the picturesque Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, resulting in the deaths of 26 people, including mostly tourists.

Ajith Kumar Urges for a More Compassionate Society

Reflecting on the devastating event, Ajith said, “My heart goes out to all the grieving families. I hope and pray such incidents never happen again. I trust the government is doing everything possible. Let’s keep hoping that, over time, we learn to empathize with one another, set aside our differences, and live as a peaceful society.”

Ajith also took the opportunity to honor the Indian Armed Forces for their relentless service and sacrifices. “Today, I met several personnel from the armed forces. I want to salute their hard work and dedication. They make countless sacrifices so we can sleep peacefully at night. My heartfelt wishes go to them and their families,” he said.

The actor further stressed the need for unity within India, calling on citizens to respect every religion and caste and avoid internal conflicts.

“At least in their honor, we must respect each other and strive to be a peaceful society,” Ajith added.

Details of the Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists ambushed a group of tourists, resulting in the deaths of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and injuring several others.

It stands as one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the Pulwama attack in 2019, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel.

