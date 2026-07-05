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Home > Entertainment News > What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say After Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5? Actor Shares Emotional Post

What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say After Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5? Actor Shares Emotional Post

Following the sudden ban of Satluj on ZEE5, Diljit Dosanjh broke his silence with a powerful tribute to activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Using the viral hashtag #ichallengethedarkness, Diljit stated that the film has met the exact same fate of "forced disappearance" as Khalra himself.

Satluj Poster, Image Credits- IMDb
Satluj Poster, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 23:02 IST

Satluj removed from ZEE5: Diljit Dosanjh has finally broken silence over the shocking ban of his biopic ‘Satluj’ on ZEE5 India. Through his social media accounts, Diljit released an emotionally charged statement, likening the banning of his movie to the plight of the true human rights activist portrayed by the movie, Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Under the hashtag #ichallengethedarkness, Diljit has shown how devastated he is with this system trying yet again to bury an era of history that has taken him three long years to release through rigorous censorship legal fights.

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What did Diljit Dosanjh say about the Satluj ban?

In the aftermath of the abrupt removal of the movie by ZEE5, merely 48 hours after the silent release of the movie, Diljit took to social media with a picture of Jaswant Singh Khalra along with a strong message in Punjabi, which is as follows:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)



“#ichallengethedarkness 🪔 Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji 🙏🏽 #Panjab95 SATLUJ Naal V Oh Hee Hoyea Jo Khalra Saab Naal Hoyea c” (Translation: “#ichallengethedarkness 🪔 Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji 🙏🏽 With #Panjab95 SATLUJ, the exact same thing has happened that happened with Khalra Saab.”)

Through his use of a striking comparison, Diljit highlighted a disturbing truth: In 1995, when Jaswant Singh Khalra had to be “disappeared” by the corrupt machinery of the state for telling the truth, today’s truth of the documentary film chronicling his struggle has been “disappeared.”

What is the deeper meaning behind #ichallengethedarkness?

“I challenge the darkness” is one expression that is very much entrenched in the history of Jaswant Singh Khalra. It is a statement that was made in Khalra’s last speech in the gurdwara of Canada, right before his abduction and eventual assassination by the Punjab Police in 1995.

During the course of his speech, Khalra compared himself to an oil lamp (diya) challenging total darkness.

Why is the film’s erasure sparking massive public outrage?

It turns out the abrupt censorship of the film is not only a disaster for public relations but also a terrible blow to all the hard work that has been put in by Diljit and director Honey Trehan to secure a win for artistic freedom. The singer himself mentioned during his live session on Instagram hours after the film’s premiere on July 3 that he fought hard to get the movie released uncensored despite the 127 cuts demanded by the censors.

The fact that this particular film, documenting the extrajudicial killing of 25,000 undocumented Sikh youth and their mass cremation, was dropped cold, received tremendous praise from critics, and was immediately censored has set off a massive digital wildfire of activism. Fans have been enthusiastically sharing the post by Diljit on X and Instagram, making #ichallengethedarkness a massive cultural protest movement against the oppressive state censorship of Punjab’s modern history.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From ZEE5 India Days After Release; Platform Issues Statement

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What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say After Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5? Actor Shares Emotional Post
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What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say After Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5? Actor Shares Emotional Post
What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say After Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5? Actor Shares Emotional Post
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