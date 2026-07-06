What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say In Instagram Live After Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5?

Diljit Dosnajh’s Satluj: This unexpected cancellation of Diljit Dosanjh’s investigative drama Satluj just two days after its subtle release on July 3, 2026, on ZEE5 India has created an enormous free-speech controversy in the entertainment industry. The streaming behemoth provided “current developments” as the reason for geoblocking the content within the country, while the film still streams uncut and unabated on ZEE5 Global.

Following the takedown, lead actor Diljit Dosanjh went to Instagram Live to address his audience directly.

What was Diljit Dosanjh’s movie Satluj about?

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP Productions of Ronnie Screwvala along with MacGuffin Pictures, Satluj is based on the life of the human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

Played by Diljit Dosanjh with great restraint, Jaswant Singh Khalra was a banker who became an activist and unearthed a very disturbing episode from the history of Punjab, from 1984 to 1994. Through his hard investigative work, he brought out the brutal and shocking truth regarding the disappearance and cremation of thousands of young Sikhs from Punjab.

This true story comes full circle in a tragic way as Jaswant Singh Khalra himself was kidnapped, tortured, and murdered in September 1995 at his own Amritsar residence. The murderers in the case were sentenced to life imprisonment.

Why is Satluj so controversial?

The film became controversial after it was completed because of its unfiltered depiction of the extrajudicial state violence. Initially named Punjab ’95, the film was expected to make an acclaimed premiere at the TIFF in 2023 but was pulled out of the festival due to severe opposition from the institutions in India.

When it was presented to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022, the board insisted on 127 cuts, which included the removal of all mentions of Punjab, administration of the state, and even the name of Khalra.

In order to protect the artistic concept of the movie, the producers had to take the case to court for four years and then decide not to release it in Indian theaters at all. The revised version, called Satluj, premiered directly on the platform ZEE5 on July 3, 2026. Nevertheless, the immediate geo-blocking on July 5 shows how sensitive the political situation around the film still is.

What did Diljit Dosanjh say after the ZEE5 removal?







Soon after ZEE5 India removed the title from its app, Diljit Dosanjh bypassed all corporate PR processes to give an intensely emotional speech through Instagram Live. Contrary to expressing disappointment, the actor made it clear that no corporate geoblock can delete digital data.

“I came live on Instagram to thank people for watching Satluj. What I had feared actually happened. I thought the film would be taken down by Monday, but it happened sooner than expected. That’s why we didn’t promote the film. It was best to release it without any promotion. But I’m happy and relieved that the film finally reached the audience. Many people have already downloaded it. Once anything lands online, it never gets deleted. Hun tension nai, sab ne kar layi download (No tension now, everyone has already downloaded it). Please show it to your friends and everyone around you.”

Diljit also directly called out the cyclic nature of censorship that continues to plague historical storytelling in India.

“The incident took place in 1995 and they didn’t let people talk about it then. It is happening even today. Hadd ho gayi! (This is the limit!) I’m a little sad. We’re still standing there, this is 2026. You can trouble me as much as you want. I am with Punjab till the day I die. Today’s youth is talking about Jaswant Singh Khalra. Every home is talking about Jaswant Singh Khalra.”

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