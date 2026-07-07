What Did Divya Unni Say After the Viral Poster Spitting Video? Actress’s Powerful Message On Respect For Women Goes Viral

Divya Unni viral video reaction: A rage has broken out in the internet over an act of vandalism that took place against actress and filmmaker Divya Unni. The video where a man was seen chewing paan and spitting on the face of the actress, who was part of the Sensodyne advertisement poster, is now going viral on social media, causing outrage.

Instead of taking it as a personal insult, Divya Unni chose to go on her Instagram page to give an important reply to the disturbing video that was circulating online.

What Happened in the Viral Reel?

The issue started after a video was uploaded on Instagram and various other social media sites that showed advertisements on the hoardings of a street. The poster had a clear picture of actress Divya Unni who is promoting a product through her in a commercial advertising campaign and the poster was placed just besides those of male politicians.

In the video, a person purposely comes near the advertisement board, completely ignores the male faces, and spits the paan stains on the actress’s face.

How Did Divya Unni React to the Vandalism?

Divya, in addressing the incident, posted a video on her social media platform explaining how she felt after being shown the video by several people. Divya explained that although the video made her feel bad, she considers it to be an indication of a much broader and larger societal problem, not just the video being meant to insult her personally.

“Several people have shown this video to me. Other pictures of men and politicians have also been posted next to this video, but this one was particularly done on a woman’s face. I do not view it as a situation where they spat on Divya, but because it is a woman’s picture,” Divya added.

It means a lot when men grow up seeing things like this towards women.

What Broader Message Did the Actress Share About Women’s Safety?

With her influence to bring to light the larger problems, Divya mentioned that although defacement of the advertisement board is highly disrespectful, it is nothing compared to the challenges women undergo everyday.

She stated that the disrespect shown in a casual manner in public areas is directly connected to the crimes against women and children which occur on a daily basis throughout the country.

Not just limiting her thoughts to the anger of being targeted online or even seeking immediate action through legal means against the person, Divya stated her intentions of changing the generations to come.

She wanted the society to introspect on how they are raising the next generation and create an atmosphere where they show the opposite gender with dignity and respect.

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